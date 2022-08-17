Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from Wednesday's practice:
Still room to improve
Chase Brown was pulled midway through Monday's second training camp scrimmage. The Illinois coaching staff knows all it needs to know about its No. 1 running back. No reason, then, to put Brown at risk in a live tackling situation for little gain. Brown might be a known quantity heading into the 2022 season, but Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson said the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Canadian hasn't hit his peak.
"He's always been a real diligent guy when it comes to taking care of his body and note-taking and things like that," Patterson said of Brown. "You're starting to see all those things that he does come to life on the field. You see patience in his running, his vertical cuts. He's a lot better football player than he was last year, and I thought he was a good football player last year."
Learning on the job
Aidan Laughery and Jordan Anderson got a jumpstart on their college football careers when they enrolled early as freshmen in January. Going through spring practices was a significant advantage for the two first-year running backs. They still face an uphill climb to playing time because of the depth of Illinois' running backs room, but there's been consistent growth during training camp from both.
"You can tell they learn well and are taking things from the room to the field," Patterson said. "I'm excited to just see where it goes from this point forward. You see those guys picking things up and using them — not just picking them up and writing them down in their notebooks. They're going out on the field and putting those things in action."
Full speed
Illinois furthered its depth at inside linebacker in the Class of 2022 with in-state additions Malachi Hood and James Kreutz. Hood won a Class 4A state championship in 2021 with Joliet Catholic and was a consensus three-star recruit. Kreutz played for former Illinois linebacker John Holecek at Loyola Academy and pounced on his one and only offer to join the Illini.
Now, Hood and Kreutz are waiting their turn. Veteran linebackers Tarique Barnes, CJ Hart and Isaac Darkangelo sit at the top of the depth chart. Redshirt freshmen Dylan Rosiek and Kenenna Odeluga are close behind. Then it's the freshmen.
"They haven't missed a beat," Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh said of Hood and Kreutz's performance during training camp. "They're itching to get reps. We've got a lot of guys, so when they get in, they pin their ears back and are ready to go."