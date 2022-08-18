Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from Thursday's practice:
End of camp
A mock game Friday will mark the end of Illinois' training camp. The team gets Saturday off and then will be back at it Sunday for the start of game week and more focused preparation for the Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming.
"I think there becomes a point where you want to get into preparation and the guys want to play against somebody else," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said about the transition from the camp setting. "As a head coach, and I even think you get this way as a coordinator, when you see guys playing at a high level and you realize how big of a jump they made from a year ago, you want to see it in a game situation."
New captains
It's basically a consensus. No matter which of Illinois' newly-appointed captains calls the coin toss this season, it's going to be tails. Both Alex Palczewski and Isaiah Williams even dropped the old standby "tails never fails" when asked their preference. Those two, Sydney Brown and Tarique Barnes were voted as team captains by their teammates on Thursday.
"They might want a recount," Palczewski joked. "The biggest thing is it's voted on by the teammates, by the boys. It means a lot. I've been a captain once before, but after everything I've gone through this just means so much more to me. I'm just excited to see what happens this season."
Ready to work
Sydney Brown was drawn to freshman safety Matthew Bailey because of the latter's work ethic. Brown considers Bailey "wired the right way." It's an approach both Brown and Williams said they've seen from several of Illinois' young players in training camp.
"I think it's the type of guy Coach B. is starting to bring in to this program," Brown said. "You earn your way in. I think that's something, moving forward, is going to become the norm. It should be the norm. I think it's the standard us seniors have set. The younger guys are coming in and feeding off it, and that's big time."