Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from the second day of Illini football training camp:
Newest addition
Terrell Jennings spent all of Monday's practice watching his Illinois teammates on the Memorial Stadium turf, but he was an active participant Tuesday. The Minnesota State transfer finished up some academic requirements in Mankato, Minn., last week and was officially cleared to practice with the Illini on Tuesday.
"First off, he's got size, composure, athleticism," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback. "He's got high, I think, football IQ. Kind of a junkie. He's coming here for a one-year wonder. We commonly knew some people when his name came in the portal that led us in the direction to get him here. He showed a lot of faith and came and visited us and made the decision to come to us."
Weather delay
Bielema had to scrap his original practice plan for Tuesday when late morning storms rolled into Champaign. What was going to be a morning practice on the still pristine grass fields outside Memorial Stadium was changed to an afternoon workout on Zuppke Field.
"Our grass field, a couple of our guys call it 'Augusta,'" Bielema said. "It just looks unbelievable. What it allows us to do is practice on grass more, which saves our legs and saves the wear and tear. But I saw the clouds rolling in, checked the radar and any time there's a lightning strike within 8 miles we can't practice for 30 minutes. I didn't want to get out there, get rolling and then get negated."
Teachable moment
Bielema has three rules for his team if there's ever a situation on the field where tempers fray and a scuffle ensues. Those rules? Protect your teammate. Don't swing, punch or swipe. And never touch an official.
"Every day when I drive into work I like to grab a cup of coffee and for 10 minutes think about what's going to happen that day that I have no idea is going to happen," Bielema said. "(Monday) it was Tailon Leitzsey and Casey Washington getting in a fight and cause this little uproar. ... We've gone through (the rules) every year I've been here, but they were the catalyst for this fall camp and it was a great learning moment."