Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from the sixth day of Illini football training camp:
One final opportunity
Calvin Avery is one of Illinois' top 25 recruits in the modern recruiting era. A four-star prize out of Texas for former coach Lovie Smith. While Avery has played 42 games in the past four seasons, it's never been in a prominent role. Illinois needs him to fill a bigger role this fall, with nose tackle a crucial part of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters' scheme and the Illini having to replace Roderick Perry II.
"He's changed his body," Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said. "You think about Calvin, and Calvin was 350 pounds last year. Now he's sub-320. He's moving a lot better, he's playing physical, so he's really turning the corner. We want to keep the needle on him and keep pushing him. That's why we've got those guys behind fighting. The competition is still there."
Josh McCray ... punt returner?
There's one Illinois player taking reps at punt returner that dwarfs the rest of his teammates. Josh McCray, at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds is not your typical return man. Whether he actually plays that spot when the season starts is up in the air, but McCray does have one key aspect of that position down pat.
"I know how to catch," McCray said. "I've been catching punts all my life. I wouldn't expect to be a punt returner being like (240). That's kind of wild. It is different, but I like it."
"Coach (Bret Bielema) kind of has some ideas that you don't know about until they happen, and then they look really good," Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson added about McCray's work as a returner. "He's a little bit ahead of all of us."
Intriguing newcomers
Running back is the position group that arguably boasts the most depth of any on the Illinois roster. Chase Brown is back after a 1,000-yard season. So is McCray after a breakout freshman year in addition to Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III. The arrival of freshman Aidan Laughery and Jordan Anderson this spring as early enrollees only doubled down on that group's depth.
"The spring did those guys tremendous," Patterson said. "It was so good for them. I feel like both of those guys really picked up the offense fast. That's why they're so easy to plug and play a little bit."