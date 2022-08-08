Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from the eighth day of Illini football training camp:
Fresh start
A shoulder injury set back Brian Hightower at the beginning of the 2021 season. Even after his return, though, he was used sparingly by former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. Little enough that the Los Angeles native could take a redshirt and come back in 2022 with two years of eligibility still remaining. Illinois' near complete turnover at the wide receiver position created a significant opportunity for the former Miami transfer.
"When he came back in January, I just kind of sensed a different Brian," Illinois coach Bret Bielema sad. "I think the change of offense he saw as a breath of fresh air. I think him and (wide receivers coach George McDonald) have really built a good relationship on what they want and what they expect. He's a long, athletic guy that, obviously, was a highly-recruited guy before I came along. He's leaned up a little bit. To me, he's become a little twitchier, and he's really caught the ball well."
Passing game connection
Isaiah Williams understands the comfort level a quarterback has when he knows his wide receivers are doing everything in their power to make a play if the ball comes their way. Mostly because Williams was in those quarterback shoes not that long ago. That's why the now Illinois wide receiver has done all he can since January to develop a strong connection with Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito.
"He just trusts me," Williams said. "Whenever he calls my name, I try to make a play for him. ... I remember when I was in the QB room, if I had a receiver and I knew every time I threw him the ball he was going to make a play for me or try his best to make sure I don't throw a pick, I'm going to keep throwing at him. I try to be there for Tommy."
'Not just a safety'
Quan Martin has played basically every role in the Illinois secondary since he arrived in Champaign as a true freshman in 2018. He began his college football career as a cornerback, starting 13 games for former coach Lovie Smith in his first two seasons. Then came a switch to safety in 2022 in Smith's final season and another shift to what's essentially nickel back in now defensive coordinator Ryan Walters' variable scheme.
"I feel like our whole room is pretty good," Martin said. "Coach (Walters) always talks about being a defensive back and not just a safety. Being able to be more versatile in the safety room is very beneficial. (Redshirt freshman Kionte Curry) has been playing a little boundary safety and free safety. Moving him around a lot and getting him reps at each position, fitting him in, has been good."