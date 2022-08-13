Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from Saturday's media day event:
Ford 'isn't able to practice'
The NCAA-mandated camp roster limit is 110 players. Since Illinois has more than 110 players on its roster, it had to come up with 110 that could start the season late last month when camp began. Illini coach Bret Bielema made the first change to that roster Thursday, removing Luke Ford and adding walk-on tight end Mike Cerniglia Jr., who was in town and working out but not participating in camp practices. The only explanation from Bielema was Ford "isn't able to practice" the next week.
"He should be back with us, if everything goes forward, the Sunday of game week when we start classes, and that allows our roster to jump back up to 118," Bielema said. " Friday we did maybe a quarter of our practice was all Wyoming preparation. For us to do that, we need to have look team members and guys that simulate, so that's why we need our maximum roster."
Game day prepping
Illinois treated Saturday's practice before media day as what would have been a typical Thursday during game week. Sunday's off day will include some meetings as a mirror for a typical Friday. Then comes Monday's scrimmage — the Illini's second and final scrimmage of camp.
"Monday will be our most live approach to what a game day will be like," Bielema said. "We'll have a move-the-ball scrimmage and do a lot of situational football. We'll do all four phases of the kicking game as well as field goal and field goal blocks."
Message received
The two-week countdown for Illinois' Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming started Saturday. Two weeks of training camp complete, one to go and then final preparation for the Cowboys begins in earnest. Bielema has been pleased with plenty through the first two weeks of camp — particularly the engagement and purpose in practice — but his team's understanding of what's expected might top the list.
"I know that's probably not the answer everybody wants, but when I say something I think it's really, truly understood," Bielema said. "Anybody can regurgitate our words as coaches ... It's whether or not they believe them. I just see so many things that what we say and what we talk about become reality without us really stressing them."