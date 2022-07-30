Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from the opening day of Illinois football training camp:
One roster change
The first official day of the 2022 season started with Illinois losing redshirt freshman quarterback Samari Collier to the transfer portal. The Dallas native didn't play in 2021 and had fallen down the depth chart by the end of summer.
"I think once kids have put in as much work and invested their time, I wouldn't foresee anything," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said about other potential changes. "The only thing I could see possibly happening is 2-3 weeks from now somebody who is on the end of their career, but the ability for them to be eligible if they transfer is not really there for them unless they go down to a lower level."
Legs under them
Illinois might have had the previous week off, but that only came after an intense eight-week program with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and his staff. Suffice it to say, the Illini will have plenty of wind to make it through fall training camp.
"Coach Tank ran the hell out of us," Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington said. "Our bodies are good now and just excited to be back. As much as I dislike running in the offseason, I know what it's for. It has a purpose, and Coach Tank did a great job, excellent job, with us this summer. It's going to show this year."
Right to it
The first official day of the season is usually reserved strictly for team meetings and gearing up for training camp. Then the actual football happens on day two. The schedule changed this year, so Bielema and the Illinois staff went right to work Saturday — the first of four straight days of work before a Wednesday day off. And the team was ready.
"About a half hour out from the team meeting I got a message from my operations staff that said, 'This group is locked in like gameday,'" Bielema said. "They were just excited, anxious, eager. I think because we were jumping right into practice added that element, but for sure there's a vibe."