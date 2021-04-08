CHAMPAIGN — Those seven seasons Brad Underwood spent at Dodge City Community College and Daytona Beach Community College during his rise up the coaching ranks might come in handy again.
Underwood knows all about flipping half a roster or more every offseason. That’s simply the way of life at two-year programs.
The way the transfer portal is shaping up this spring — it topped 1,200 available players this week — means roster churn is only going to become more prevalent at the Division I level.
Underwood expects the total number of transfers to top 1,500 this offseason. That’s roughly 30 percent of all players on the 357 Division I rosters. Five per team, basically, with some getting hit much harder and the rare few not quite as affected.
In short, the antithesis of how Underwood wants to build a team. His preference has always been building through high school recruiting, and the Illinois coach views his program as developmental.
Underwood had two clear examples of that approach this past season.
Ayo Dosunmu changed his body during his three seasons at Illinois, which only enhanced his game to the point he was a consensus First Team All-American in the 2020-21 season, and Kofi Cockburn blossomed into one of the best big men in the country at the same time.
“I don’t know if those days exist anymore,” Underwood said. “We’ve a completely different scenario for recruiting. It impacts trying to get old and stay old.”
Illinois hasn’t made many moves in the transfer portal yet this offseason, but the coming and going of players was significant. Adam Miller bailed after starting all 31 games for the Illini as a true freshman this past season, and Florida transfer Omar Payne committed this past Saturday to an Illinois team looking for frontcourt help. The two moves happened within about 48 hours of each other last week.
“I’m wrapping my brain around 34 years of trying to build one way,” Underwood said. “I remember when retention was the key word and APR was the key word and helping young people graduate. Now, we’ve done the complete flip from all of that. It’s a different world, and we’re going to have to adapt and learn along the way.”
Underwood dealt with young teams in his first two seasons at Illinois. A 26-39 overall record and 11-27 mark in the Big Ten was the result. Only when the Illini were able to get a little older did the success come with 45-17 overall and 29-11 Big Ten records the past two seasons.
Getting old and staying old — Underwood’s preference, particularly in a conference where that’s the unofficial motto — might only come from raiding the transfer portal. With the NCAA set to pass legislation making one-time transfers penalty free, veteran help can be added immediately.
While the transfer portal becoming a free-for-all has injected even more chaos into the college basketball offseason, Underwood can see a few advantages.
“The evaluation process is real,” he said. “You know they’ve been through 100 practices or more. You know they’ve been in a college game. You’ve got all kinds of film to watch of them and see, and that’s real.”
That all players will only have one freebie transfer before graduation is at least a nod toward continuity. Actual continuity, at least for the foreseeable future, will be valued for how rare it might wind up being.
“The advantage to the transfer portal is they’ve transferred and they can’t again,” Underwood said. “You get a chance to get a student-athlete for more than one year potentially. There’s some advantage in retention, there’s no doubt, but that’s the downside to a freshman. They could obviously leave or, if they’re good enough, go pro.
“It becomes a little more of a challenge when you sign a high school kid when they can leave. I think you’ve got to continue to find the right character pieces. That’s important. But in some ways, the portal can keep you old. You’ve got to be able to find the right pieces that academically fit our university and situation, but it’s uncharted territory a little bit for us. I do think it would settle down some, but I think we all want to find a certain level of continuity within our program. Not just me, but everybody else. I don’t think anybody knows for sure how to do that.”