CHAMPAIGN — Illinois went the junior college route to shore up its offensive line ahead of the 2022 season. Now the Illini are doing the same in the transfer portal for 2023 with a commitment from East Carolina transfer Avery Jones.
Jones started the past three seasons for the Pirates after transferring from North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman out of Havelock, N.C., committed to the Tar Heels as a four-star, top 300 prospect before redshirting in 2018 and playing in just one game in 2019.
The transfer to East Carolina ahead of the 2020 season got Jones on the field. He started the final eight games that season at left guard before shifting to center in 2021 where he started 11 of 12 games for the Pirates.
Jones led East Carolina's offense with 852 snaps at center this fall. Jones finished the season as the Pirates' second-highest graded starting offensive lineman and had a 76.9 grade as a pass blocker, per Pro Football Focus. He will join the Illini with one remaining year of eligibility.
Illinois has to replace at least two starting offensive linemen in 2023 with both right tackle Alex Palczewski and center Alex Pihlstrom finishing out their sixth and final season at the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. Left tackle Julian Pearl also went through Senior Day activities, and his future plans are unknown.