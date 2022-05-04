CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood laid it on the line last week when discussing the transfer portal.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach was honest in his assessment of where college basketball stands now that free one-time transfers — coupled with name, image and likeness opportunities that have had semis full of cash driven through the loopholes in legislation — have essentially created free agency within college basketball.
Free agency and almost zero clarity, now, year to year on just who will be on any given team’s roster.
“It’s not easy,” Underwood said. “It’s not fun. I know that. It’s miserable.
“This isn’t what any of us signed up for. I remember the days when you signed two or three kids in the fall and knew what your roster was. You planned. You built. You had guys on track to graduate. You knew what your (academic progress rate) was. You knew what your retention was.
“It’s a complete unknown. I talked to three (last Wednesday), and everybody’s miserable because of all the unknowns and the very little control that we do have.”
That wasn’t the beginning of a woe-is-me rant from Underwood. He’s supported players’ rights to transfer. If they don’t want to be at Illinois, he wishes them well and then moves on. He was also vocal in his support of the NIL changes last summer.
That doesn’t mean all of it combined hasn’t created challenges.
“I’m not going to sit here and complain about it,” Underwood said. “That’s the hand we’re dealt right now. We got hit with two major changes — the biggest in the history of our game, our sport — in the transfer portal and NIL. To have really no rules and no guidelines or parameters as to what’s next, it’s a helpless feeling. Along with that is uncertainty.
“We’re going to tackle it the best way we can, and we’re going to find young student-athletes that want to be a part of Illinois basketball. I’m not complaining. It’s just very different than anything we’ve ever seen. That doesn’t make it right or wrong, but the uncertainty is not fun.”
The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and be eligible for the 2022-23 season was Sunday. The number was, for the second straight offseason, closing in on 2,000.
Illinois lost four to the portal in Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Andre Curbelo (St. John’s), Brandin Podziemski and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. Four is basically the national average. Some programs didn’t lose any players to the portal. LSU lost its entire roster after the coaching change from Will Wade to Matt McMahon.
Of course, Illinois added a significant piece to next year’s roster through the portal with Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. officially signing with the Illini on Tuesday.
The type of roster turnover Illinois experienced this offseason between players exhausting their eligibility, making professional basketball decisions and transferring is what Underwood expects moving forward every year.
“I hope we’re not in that new era where we continually see 10-12 new faces every year, but we could be,” Underwood said. “You’ve got high-major programs right now with one, two and three guys on scholarship. It’s probably going to be more of the norm, but I hope we’re in position where our program is solid enough that we have five to six guys back every year no matter what the ages. I do expect every year we’ll have half, or close to, new faces.”
Underwood doesn’t see the transfer portal slowing down. He has real doubts. Even after it gets past the novelty stage it’s currently in for the second offseason following the NCAA’s decision to allow a one-time transfer not coupled with a sit-out season.
“I think we’re in a generation where it’s just normal,” Underwood said. “Kids go to five high schools. They play on three different AAU teams. Sometimes, their parents were young enough they were part of that, so they think it’s OK and normal. I don’t know if it will slow down. I’m very curious to see how this moves forward with waivers.”
Changes were made to the transfer process last offseason to eliminate waivers. The NCAA went from what seemed like indiscriminately awarding transfer waivers with no real set criteria to essentially giving a waiver to nearly athlete that wanted to transfer.
Underwood isn’t so sure the waiver process is gone. Take Payne, for example. The now-former Illini big man used his one-time transfer to move from Florida to Illinois. Now, he’s headed to Jacksonville and, without a waiver, would have to use one of his two remaining seasons of eligibility sitting out before he could play for the Dolphins.
Unless a waiver, for whatever reason, is granted.
“The transfer rule happened so we could do away with waivers,” Underwood said. “A lot of people are talking about a lot of different waivers. I don’t know if there’s going to be waivers. I would assume, at some level, there’s going to be those.”
Illinois made its first addition to its 2022-23 roster via the transfer portal this past Friday with the commitment from Shannon. With three available scholarships remaining — a number still dependent on what the Illini will do with Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson — Underwood could still seriously remake his rotation. A veteran lead guard and another frontcourt player appear to be the desired pieces.
Underwood has taken a patient approach. He also shares the opinion with several of his coaching colleagues that another wave of transfers will hit the portal as players pull out of the NBA draft. There were 247 players with college eligibility remaining and another 36 international players on the early entrant list. That doesn’t include college players who have used up all of their eligibility. All for 58 draft picks.
That the NCAA’s deadline to enter the transfer portal was May 1 and two different deadlines for the NBA draft — players must withdraw by June 1 in order to retain college eligibility but players can still withdraw their name in the draft up until June 13 — was also a point of contention for Underwood, who said he’s been patient with the transfer process so far.
“The calendars aren’t in sync,” Underwood said. “What that means, I don’t know yet. The NCAA is going to need to determine that with how they approach waivers. I’m not going to take a break until our guys get here in June. It’s a full-on grind.
“Guys are going to make a decision to come back. We’ll see who’s in the draft and in the portal. Patience is a virtue, but you want to find the right guys, and if you find the right guy, you better take him.”