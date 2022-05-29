MAHOMET — An aggressive Danville softball team hit Mahomet-Seymour starter Karley Yergler hard the first two times through the lineup.
It was enough for the Vikings to hang with the Bulldogs through at least three innings.
Then Yergler settled in, returning to ace form. Some key situational hitting from her teammates didn’t hurt either, as M-S pulled ahead in the fourth inning and away in the sixth for an 8-3 victory in Saturday’s Class 3A regional championship game. The Bulldogs (24-5) will continue their postseason run at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Springfield (17-13) in a sectional semifinal game in Mt. Zion.
“They were swinging right away at what we were throwing,” M-S coach James Heinold said of Danville. “They hit the ball hard, put the ball in play and had some good quality at-bats. … The top of their order was putting a good bat on the ball and hitting holes where our defense wasn’t.”
A few adjustments in the circle the third time through the Vikings’ lineup was the difference. Yergler held Danville to a single run in the final four innings and finished off her complete-game effort with three runs allowed — two earned — on seven hits while striking out 11.
Kaleah Bellik and Emmalee Trover led Danville (12-12) offensively. Both went 2 for 3 at the plate, and Bellik drove in a run. Saige Keller took the loss for the Vikings after giving up eight runs — albeit just four earned — on eight hits and seven walks while striking out 11.
Yergler’s run support Saturday came from the bottom half of the M-S lineup. Chloe Truax and Maddie Logsdon both finished 2 for 4 and drove in three runs apiece. Yergler drew three walks at the plate and scored a game-high three runs.
“Early on in their at-bats, they were chasing some balls out of the zone, but they were able to re-discipline themselves at the plate,” Heinold said of Truax, who doubled twice, and Logsdon. “Once they started to dial in and refocus and swing at ones they knew they could handle, they started doing a lot better job.”
Production out of the bottom half of the lineup was key for M-S on Saturday with the top half struggling a bit. Yergler did walk three times and scored three runs and Abby Akers also scored two runs, but it was Truax and Heinold who drove them in.
“Our bottom four were really being productive,” Heinold said. “Whether it was getting a good at-bat and forcing a walk or getting a ball through the infield, they did what they needed to get runs across the plate. There were just some really good at-bats at the bottom of our lineup.”
Heinold said his team would need to hit on all of those same areas to continue its postseason run. It all starts with Yergler in the circle, though.
“I think probably the big thing to do is continue with our quality pitching,” Heinold said. “We need our defense to step up and make every play and continue with our situational hitting. If we can do that, we should be in a good position to move through the postseason.”