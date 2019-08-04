These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a good week. Our college basketball writer explains why:
THE PRESEASON HYPE IS REAL
The Michigan State bandwagon is awfully full heading into the 2019-20 season. The general consensus is the Spartans will be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason poll. Thursday’s bracketology update from CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm also has Tom Izzo’s squad as the No. 1 overall seed.
COUNT THE ILLINI IN
Speaking of bracketology, Palm had eight Big Ten teams in his 68-team field. Checking in as a No. 10 seed playing in Tampa, Fla., against Creighton? That would be Illinois. The Illini haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013. For what it’s worth, they aren’t included in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s early field.
WILDCATS ADD ANOTHER ONE
Kentucky and five-star recruits go together like (insert your favorite cliché here). John Calipari got his first in the 2020 class when B.J. Boston — the No. 10 national recruit and No. 2 shooting guard out of Chatsworth, Calif. — picked the Wildcats. Kentucky’s class of one ranks seventh per Rivals. For now.