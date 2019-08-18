These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a good week. Our college basketball writer explains why:
Quack attack is back, Jack
Oregon coach Dana Altman was looking at a fairly bare cupboard this offseason, but he was able to rebuild the Ducks’ roster in a hurry. Two grad transfers (Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis) helped, but Tuesday’s addition of five-star, reclassifying center N’Faly Dante might put Oregon over the top.
Silver lining?
It hasn’t been a great 17 months for Kevin Ollie. The former UConn coach was fired in March 2018 and then hit with a three-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA last month. But an arbitrator in his wrongful termination case against UConn ruled this week he was still protected by his union contract. Maybe he’ll get his $10 million after all.
On, Wisconsin
Even after handing out scholarships to two former walk-ons, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has three open for this coming season. Future recruiting, though, looks better for the Badgers. Wisconsin already has three commitments in the 2020 class and picked up its first for 2021 on Thursday in Schaumburg big man Chris Hodges.