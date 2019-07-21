These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a good week. Our college basketball writer explains why:
Struck gold
Few teams mined the transfer market this offseason quite as well as Florida. The Gators’ latest addition — Cleveland State’s leading scorer Tyree Appleby — is the picture-perfect waiver case given the Vikings fired coach Dennis Felton. Last week.
Best around
No, this isn’t a typo. The best 2019 recruiting class in Illinois? It’s DePaul. Flipping three-star center Nick Ongenda from Western Kentucky this week pushed the Blue Demons to No. 32 nationally — a spot anchored by four-star, top-60 wing Romeo Weems.
Point received
Missouri State also got a boost for the 2019-20 season when three-star recruit Ford Cooper opted to reclassify to the 2019 class. The Bears needed another point guard, and Cooper gives them one that averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 assists this year in UAA action.