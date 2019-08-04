These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a bad week. Our college basketball writer explains why:
TOUGH TIMES IN MADISON
Former Wisconsin guard Alando Tucker might have coaching in his future, but his promotion to Greg Gard’s staff was a tough one. Tucker will replace Howard Moore this season after the Wisconsin assistant had a setback in his recovery from the May crash that killed his wife and daughter.
NOT IN THE BAG
The summer of 2017 saw USC offer the entire Bagley family, from then No. 1 recruit Marvin to rising sophomore Marcus to 7-year-old Martay. Trojans’ coach Andy Enfield is now down to his last shot. Marvin picked Duke and then became a lottery pick, and Marcus committed to Arizona State on Monday.
THIS DOESN’T ROCK
Dennis Gates was introduced as Cleveland State’s new coach this week. It’s a big job and perhaps borderline impossible this season. Not only does Gates have to put together a coaching staff in August, but he’s got to find a way to piece his new team back together. Right now? He’s got five scholarship players.