These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a bad week. Our college basketball writer explains why:
Rich Paul rule
Death, taxes and the NCAA continuing to blunder its way through life. These things are certain. It didn’t take long for the NCAA to alter its criteria for agents representing players who might return to college, dropping the bachelor’s degree requirement Monday. Blowback from LeBron James and Chris Paul didn’t help the NCAA’s cause.
Neverending story
The trials and convictions that manifested out of the October 2017 arrests of four assistant coaches and multiple adidas executives wasn’t going to be the end of that particular story. Next up? Much maligned attorney Michael Avenatti has lobbed more pay-to-play accusations at Nike and the EYBL. More good times in college hoops.
Lonely in last
The program ratings compiled at KenPom.com have the expected blue bloods at the top of the best teams from the last 20-plus seasons. No surprise to see Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina at 1-4. But somebody had to be last, check in at No. 353 of 353 Division I teams. Sorry, Grambling State. That distinction belongs to you.