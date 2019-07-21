These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a bad week. Our college basketball writer explains why:
Behind bars
Former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson surrendered Thursday to start his three-month prison sentence after being convicted of taking $20,000 in bribes. Lamont Evans is the only other assistant coach that received jail time after the federal investigation into college basketball.
Not scot-free
While former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person avoided jail time (he got 200 hours of community service instead), the Tigers won’t avoid some potential NCAA penalties. Auburn expects the notice of allegations from the NCAA soon. Makes sense. Are Arizona, USC and Oklahoma State next?
Pay what you owe
Speaking of the NCAA, they’re going to start paying out a $208 million settlement to more than 50,000 former college athletes next month after a class-action lawsuit challenged the NCAA’s caps on compensation. Could be a blow — a deserved one — to the NCAA trying not to pay athletes.