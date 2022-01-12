Five local high school basketball programs are part of the latest Associated Press poll, which dropped Wednesday afternoon.
Below is the complete poll — four classes for both boys' and girls' hoops — voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (10)
|16-0
|100
|1
|2. Kenwood
|12-4
|84
|2
|3. Glenbrook South
|14-1
|81
|3
|4. Curie
|16-1
|74
|4
|5. Whitney Young
|10-4
|54
|5
|6. Normal Community
|18-1
|45
|6
|7. New Trier
|18-1
|32
|7
|8. Larkin
|17-1
|25
|9
|9. Wheaton Warrenville South
|16-1
|23
|8
|10. Oswego East
|18-1
|6
|NR
|(tie) Rolling Meadows
|16-2
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Quincy 5. Rockford Auburn 3. Lyons 3. O'Fallon 3. Brother Rice 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Loyola 1. Moline 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (11)
|12-1
|110
|1
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|17-0
|92
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|14-2
|83
|3
|4. Hyde Park
|12-3
|81
|4
|5. East St. Louis
|14-4
|59
|5
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|17-2
|49
|T7
|7. Peoria Notre Dame
|13-2
|46
|6
|8. Burlington Central
|14-2
|36
|T7
|9. Lake Forest
|14-2
|18
|10
|10. Centralia
|13-2
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 12. Harvey Thornton 4. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (5)
|15-2
|119
|3
|1. Orr (3)
|7-2
|119
|1
|3. Leo (6)
|9-2
|118
|4
|4. DePaul College Prep
|11-3
|93
|2
|5. Clark
|10-3
|68
|5
|6. Monticello
|17-1
|55
|6
|7. Murphysboro
|14-1
|38
|9
|(tie) Breese Central
|16-3
|38
|8
|9. El Paso-Gridley
|15-2
|27
|10
|10. Pinckneyville
|13-2
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 21. Petersburg PORTA 12. Warrensburg-Latham 11. Pana 6. Prairie Central 5. Mt. Carmel 4. Newton 3. Rockridge 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Momence 2. Macomb 1. Beecher 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (8)
|11-9
|115
|1
|2. Scales Mound (5)
|12-0
|105
|5
|3. Macon Meridian
|12-4
|104
|3
|4. Fulton (2)
|16-1
|102
|2
|5. Peoria Christian
|13-2
|83
|6
|6. Liberty
|14-3
|57
|7
|7. Steeleville
|13-3
|51
|9
|8. South Beloit
|12-2
|44
|4
|9. Madison
|10-4
|41
|8
|10. Tuscola
|13-3
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15. Concord Triopia 13. Aurora Christian 13. Christopher 9. Freeport (Aquin) 9. Altamont 7. Somonauk 6. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Farina South Central 5. East Dubuque 5. Galena 3. Okaw Valley 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Augusta Southeastern 2. Monmouth United 1.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (4)
|15-2
|81
|1
|2. Stevenson (1)
|19-1
|76
|2
|3. Hersey (1)
|17-3
|67
|3
|4. Loyola
|18-2
|55
|5
|5. Fremd (3)
|15-4
|53
|T6
|6. Kenwood
|10-3
|50
|4
|7. Edwardsville
|16-4
|37
|T6
|8. Normal Community
|15-3
|18
|T8
|9. Lyons
|12-3
|17
|T8
|10. Naperville North
|18-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 8. O'Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Marist 4. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (10)
|18-0
|109
|1
|2. Morton
|16-2
|80
|2
|3. Sycamore (1)
|15-0
|77
|5
|4. Lincoln
|15-2
|61
|6
|5. Peoria Central
|13-3
|60
|3
|6. Peoria Notre Dame
|14-1
|54
|NR
|7. Nazareth
|15-1
|51
|9
|8. Mattoon
|17-1
|32
|10
|9. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|13-3
|24
|7
|10. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|14-3
|21
|4
Others receiving votes: Metamora 19. Washington 9. Mount Vernon 3. Providence 2. Dixon 2. Springfield 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winnebago (12)
|20-0
|120
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame
|14-1
|97
|2
|3. Illini West (Carthage)
|20-1
|88
|4
|4. Paris
|17-3
|61
|3
|5. Teutopolis
|11-5
|46
|5
|6. Carterville
|16-5
|45
|T7
|7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)
|13-5
|38
|T7
|8. Pana
|20-1
|37
|NR
|9 Fieldcrest
|19-1
|28
|6
|10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
|17-1
|24
|T9
Others receiving votes: Eureka 21. Monmouth-Roseville 16. Rockridge 9. Nashville 8. Benton 6. Freeburg 6. Noble Street Charter 4. Peotone 2. Marshall 1. Princeton 1. Breese Central 1. Sherrard 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brimfield (6)
|15-2
|123
|1
|2. Okawville (7)
|20-0
|121
|2
|3. Tri-County
|16-3
|88
|4
|(tie) River Ridge
|16-1
|88
|NR
|5. Mendon Unity
|17-3
|72
|3
|6. Cowden-Herrick
|16-1
|67
|6
|7. Brown County
|18-3
|56
|7
|8. Serena
|20-2
|45
|8
|9. Havana
|16-3
|30
|9
|10. Neoga
|14-2
|13
|T10
Others receiving votes: Christopher 6. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Galena 2. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 1.