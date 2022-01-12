Listen to this article

Five local high school basketball programs are part of the latest Associated Press poll, which dropped Wednesday afternoon.

Below is the complete poll — four classes for both boys' and girls' hoops — voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (10)16-01001
2. Kenwood12-4842
3. Glenbrook South14-1813
4. Curie16-1744
5. Whitney Young10-4545
6. Normal Community18-1456
7. New Trier18-1327
8. Larkin17-1259
9. Wheaton Warrenville South16-1238
10. Oswego East18-16NR
(tie) Rolling Meadows16-26NR
 

Others receiving votes: Quincy 5. Rockford Auburn 3. Lyons 3. O'Fallon 3. Brother Rice 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Loyola 1. Moline 1.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (11)12-11101
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel17-0922
3. Hillcrest14-2833
4. Hyde Park12-3814
5. East St. Louis14-4595
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)17-249T7
7. Peoria Notre Dame13-2466
8. Burlington Central14-236T7
9. Lake Forest14-21810
10. Centralia13-2139
 

Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 12. Harvey Thornton 4. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nashville (5)15-21193
1. Orr (3)7-21191
3. Leo (6)9-21184
4. DePaul College Prep11-3932
5. Clark10-3685
6. Monticello17-1556
7. Murphysboro14-1389
(tie) Breese Central16-3388
9. El Paso-Gridley15-22710
10. Pinckneyville13-224NR
 

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 21. Petersburg PORTA 12. Warrensburg-Latham 11. Pana 6. Prairie Central 5. Mt. Carmel 4. Newton 3. Rockridge 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Momence 2. Macomb 1. Beecher 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (8)11-91151
2. Scales Mound (5)12-01055
3. Macon Meridian12-41043
4. Fulton (2)16-11022
5. Peoria Christian13-2836
6. Liberty14-3577
7. Steeleville13-3519
8. South Beloit12-2444
9. Madison10-4418
10. Tuscola13-32410
 

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15. Concord Triopia 13. Aurora Christian 13. Christopher 9. Freeport (Aquin) 9. Altamont 7. Somonauk 6. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Farina South Central 5. East Dubuque 5. Galena 3. Okaw Valley 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Augusta Southeastern 2. Monmouth United 1.

Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet (4)15-2811
2. Stevenson (1)19-1762
3. Hersey (1)17-3673
4. Loyola18-2555
5. Fremd (3)15-453T6 
6. Kenwood10-3504
7. Edwardsville16-437T6
8. Normal Community15-318T8
9. Lyons12-317T8
10. Naperville North18-215NR
 

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 8. O'Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Marist 4. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (10)18-01091
2. Morton16-2802
3. Sycamore (1)15-0775
4. Lincoln15-2616
5. Peoria Central13-3603
6. Peoria Notre Dame14-154NR
7. Nazareth15-1519
8. Mattoon17-13210
9. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic13-3247
10. Bethalto Civic Memorial14-3214
 

Others receiving votes: Metamora 19. Washington 9. Mount Vernon 3. Providence 2. Dixon 2. Springfield 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winnebago (12)20-01201
2. Quincy Notre Dame14-1972
3. Illini West (Carthage)20-1884
4. Paris17-3613
5. Teutopolis11-5465
6. Carterville16-545T7
7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)13-538T7
8. Pana20-137NR
9 Fieldcrest19-1286
10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond17-124T9
 

Others receiving votes: Eureka 21. Monmouth-Roseville 16. Rockridge 9. Nashville 8. Benton 6. Freeburg 6. Noble Street Charter 4. Peotone 2. Marshall 1. Princeton 1. Breese Central 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brimfield (6)15-21231
2. Okawville (7)20-01212
3. Tri-County16-3884
(tie) River Ridge16-188NR
5. Mendon Unity17-3723
6. Cowden-Herrick16-1676
7. Brown County18-3567
8. Serena20-2458
9. Havana16-3309
10. Neoga14-213T10
 

Others receiving votes: Christopher 6. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Galena 2. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos