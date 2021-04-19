Tri-County senior Tayler Barry and Clinton junior Mallory Cyrulik have received Associated Press all-state first team recognition for their efforts during the 2021 girls' basketball season.
The votes were released Monday afternoon, with Barry making the Class 1A first team and Cyrulik cracking the Class 2A first team.
Barry, a 2020 AP first-teamer, received 66 voting points to rank behind only Aurora Christian's Anna Griffin (79) and Christopher's Amiah Hargrove (70). She was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A first team earlier this month.
Barry averaged 22.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 6.2 steals for the 10-1 Titans, also helping the program to a pair of Class 1A state trophies (fourth place in 2019, third place in 2020).
Cyrulik wasn't on the AP all-state team last season but propelled her way up the ranks this year with 50 voting points and finished behind only Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreacke (83), Winnebago's Miyah Brown (74) and Carterville's Alecia Doyle (70).
Cyrulik averaged 19.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots for the 13-3 Maroons and was named to the IBCA Class 2A all-state first team earlier this month.
Sullivan senior Emily White and Villa Grove/Heritage senior Kyleigh Block received AP Class 2A all-state second team status as well.
White's 38 voting points left her five behind final first-team pick Ellie Cahill of Eureka. White averaged 22.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 4.9 steals for 14-1 Sullivan and will play at Millikin in the future.
Block wasn't far behind White in voting with 35 points. She averaged 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 steals for a Blue Devils team that experienced a multi-week COVID-19 pause, and Block ended her prep basketball career with a 47-point, 15-rebound effort against Warrensburg-Latham.
Multiple local athletes received AP all-state honorable mention recognition as well: Salt Fork senior Carsyn Todd in Class 1A, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Alexa Miller in Class 1A and Watseka senior Natalie Schroeder in Class 2A.
Below are the complete AP all-state Class 1A and 2A girls' basketball teams for the 2021 season, voted upon by a panel that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM
Anna Griffin, Aurora Christian (6-1, Sr., G/F) — 79 points
Amiah Hargrove, Christopher (6-2, Fr., F) — 70 points
Tayler Barry, Tri-County (5-6, Sr., G) — 66 points
Brooke Heiman, Indian Creek (6-9, Sr., PG) — 55 points
Mallory Powers, Amboy (5-11, Sr., G/F) — 54 points
Tiana Timpe, Stockton (6-0, Sr., G) — 54 points
SECOND TEAM
Haley Wallace, Brimfield (5-8, Sr., G) — 47 points
Grace Nelson, Altamont (5-9, Fr., PG) — 44 points
Abi Payne, Amboy (5-9, Sr., PG) — 32 points
Karlie Krogman, Lanark Eastland (5-10, Sr., F) — 27 points
Addison Newbon, St. Teresa (5-9, Sr., SG) — 23 points
Tabytha Toelke, Dakota (6-0, Sr., G) — 23 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Ashley Jones, Abingdon-Avon (5-9, Jr., F; 18 points); Abbey Beck, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-7, Sr., PG; 17 points); Ella Lune, Brimfield (6-0, Jr., F; 17 points); Katie Baker, Serena (5-6, Jr., PG; 16 points); Anna McKee, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (5-8, Sr., G; 11 points); Sydney Richards, Neoga (6-0, Soph., F/G; 11 points); Carsyn Todd, Salt Fork (5-9, Sr., SG; 9 points); Belle Koch, Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-10, Sr., F; 8 points); Katie Draper, Palestine-Hutsonville (5-9, Jr., G; 6 points); Thaya Luse, Aurora Christian (5-8, Jr., F; 6 points); Alexa Miller, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-8, Jr., PG; 6 points); Brook Pieper, Abingdon-Avon (6-0, Soph., C; 6 points); Caitlyn Thole, Princeville (5-7, Jr., G/F; 6 points); Aspen Weeks, Aurora Christian (5-7, Soph., G; 6 points).
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
Abbey Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame (6-0, Soph., G) — 83 points
Miyah Brown, Winnebago (5-10, Jr., G) — 74 points
Alecia Doyle, Carterville (5-8, Jr., PG/SG) — 70 points
Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton (6-0, Jr., F) — 50 points
Ellie Cahill, Eureka (5-10, Soph., G) — 43 points
SECOND TEAM
Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis (5-7, Sr., G) — 42 points
Emily White, Sullivan (6-0, Sr., PF) — 38 points
Caydee Kirkham, Carthage Illini West (5-7, Jr., G) — 37 points
Kyleigh Block, Villa Grove/Heritage (5-6, Sr., G) — 35 points
Jennifer Heinberg, Marengo (5-7, Sr., G) — 31 points
HONORABLE MENTION — Shae Hanrahan, Riverdale (6-0, Sr., F; 29 points); Hannah Schuringa, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (6-0, Sr., F; 26 points); Addisyn Miller, Benton (5-7, Sr., G; 18 points); Madyson Rigdon, Paris (5-8, Jr., PG; 18 points); Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains (5-7, Sr., G; 15 points); Alli Fuller, Tremont (5-6, Sr., G; 14 points); Maya Osborn, Marshall (5-4, Jr., G; 14 points); Farrah Castleman, Massac County (5-6, Sr., SG; 12 points); Brooklyn Giertz, Seneca (5-5, Sr., PG; 11 points); Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest (5-9, Soph., PG; 11 points); Ensley Tedeschi, Benton (6-0, Soph., SG; 11 points); Katie Steinman, Bloomington Central Catholic (5-8, Sr., G; 9 points); Rylee Smith, Piasa Southwestern (5-7, Sr., PG; 8 points); Addison Bent, Vienna (6-1, Sr., F; 6 points); Natalie Schroeder, Watseka (5-5, Sr., PG; 6 points); Bailey Wallbaum, Petersburg PORTA (5-7, Sr., G; 6 points).