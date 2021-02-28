MADISON, Wis. — D’Mitrik Trice’s final game inside the Kohl Center didn’t end in the Wisconsin senior guard’s preferred fashion — a Badgers victory.
No. 5 Illinois ensured that with a 74-69 win against No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. But Trice’s last hurrah on his home court didn’t pass without excitement.
Trice ensured that when he generated 21 of his game-high 29 points in the final 3 minutes, 29 seconds. Outside of a lone Micah Potter three-pointer, that accounted for all of the Badgers’ offense in that stretch.
“I honestly don’t even know what was going through my mind,” said Trice, who finished 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. “I just knew that we needed to hit more shots and make some buckets and make some plays down the stretch to come back.”
The Badgers’ offense was stuck in neutral — or worse — until Trice’s herculean effort. Wisconsin finished the first half shooting 27 percent from the field and 21 percent from three-point range to trail 37-26.
Enter Trice, who sank a pair of threes to cut the Badgers’ deficit to 62-56 with 1:58 left on the clock. After two Andre Curbelo free throws extended Illinois’ lead to 66-60 with 44 seconds remaining, Trice ended each of the Badgers’ next three possessions with a three-pointer.
“When I see one go through, I know the next one is more likely going in, so I know I’m going to be hunting for my shot,” Trice said. “Once I made two in a row I was like, ‘All right, it’s time to take over.’”
“We were not at 32 percent (from three-point range) until ’Meach at the end of the game,” said Potter, who added 15 points. “Shooting 34 percent from the field is not good enough against any high-level team. If we bring it up to, honestly, 36 percent, we probably win that game.”
Badgers coach Greg Gard said he wasn’t disappointed with his team’s shot selection despite Wisconsin’s shooting struggles. He added that “we got rushed early in the paint and didn’t convert,” though Gard didn’t specifically credit Illini center Kofi Cockburn or his teammates for causing that issue.
“I don’t know why,” Gard said, “but, yes, I thought early in the game we were rushed.”
Trice eventually had Illinois wanting to rush through the game’s final stages, with the visitors seeking to avoid a potentially devastating late collapse so close to the Big Ten tournament.
“It comes down to making shots,” Potter said. “We’ve got to be better with it.”