CHAMPAIGN — Depth questions still exist for the Illinois defensive line.
Capable options have not emerged behind starters Keith Randolph Jr., Calvin Avery and Johnny Newton
Through five games this season, though? It hasn’t mattered as long as those three are in the game.
Just ask defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Everything the Illini defense has accomplished in its rise to one of the stingiest groups in the country has roots in the defensive line.
“The game will still start and end up front,” Walters said. “They definitely add to our success and are a catalyst of our success, as well.”
It would be easy to overlook Avery’s role in that progression. Nose tackles aren’t necessarily going to rack up notable “counting stats.” Avery has just nine tackles and a forced fumble in five games.
But Illinois’ defensive success emanates from the middle of the line out. Avery’s ability to tie up blockers has freed up Randolph and Newton to make plays. Randolph leads the Illini with 27 tackles and 61/2 tackles for loss. Newton is tied for second on the team with nickelback Quan Martin with 26 tackles and has 41/2 tackles for loss. Both Randolph and Newton also have three sacks apiece to tie freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas for the team lead.
“I just feel like them are two dogs right there, you feel me?” Avery said on Wednesday of Randolph and Newton. “When them two dogs are eating, the big dog is going to eat, too. ... I know I take on more blocks than they take on. Everything in the field ain’t going to be pretty. If we get that 1-on-1, you better win that 1-on-1. If you lose, you don’t need to be in there anymore.”
What the 6-foot-2, 325-pound Avery has done through five games is exactly what the coaching staff challenged the Dallas native to do heading into the season. Create havoc in the middle and let the rest of the defense thrive.
“Any time you have good, solid play from the nose tackle position in our defense, it will help the strength of our defense,” defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said. “We keep challenging Calvin and also challenging (redshirt freshman backup TeRah Edwards), and the guys are around them are doing the same.”
Avery arrived in Champaign ahead of the 2018 season as a top-10 defensive tackle nationally and the prize of former Illinois coach Lovie Smith’s second full recruiting class. It took Avery until his final opportunity this season to put together the type of consistent effort that now makes him indispensable.
The trust he had in Jamison, Walters and the Illinois staff made it possible.
“They let me build my own confidence for myself,” Avery said. “As much as I was in the position of fighting for that spot, they were also encouraging me to go get that spot. That’s what they wanted from me. They were like, ‘You need to be the guy for that position. Go get it.’ Then it was just believing in myself.”
Avery has embraced the idea that he’ll pick up regular double teams from opposing offensive line. Maybe even a triple team. It doesn’t faze him these days.
“In that position, I feel like you’ve got to have that mentality of you being the best,” Avery said. “I’m the best at this position. This dude in front of me can’t block me. The dude next to him can’t help block me. That’s just how it is for that position.”
Avery hitting his highest level in five seasons at Illinois, coupled with the continued emergence of the 6-2, 295-pound Newton and the 6-5, 305-pound Randolph hasn’t just affected the defensive line. The way they occupy blockers and make opposing offenses think twice has created opportunities for the Illini linebackers to get to the quarterback and the secondary to make plays in the back end.
“I think it’s a you-help-me, I’ll-help-you type of deal,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “Our guys are kind of feeding off of each other right now. We’re dropping eight a lot of times and still getting to the quarterback. It’s fun to see how the D-line has taken over the trenches, and it’s allowed everybody to have a lot more fun.”
Defensive backs coach Aaron Henry admits he loves defensive linemen. They’re his favorite recruits that walk into the Smith Center because he understands what they could mean for his group. It’s why he’s constantly pointing out plays Randolph, Avery and Newton make during film review and reminding his defensive backs to heap praise on the guys up front.
“Pass rush complements coverage,” Henry said. “It ain’t no secret. When you have a great D-line, nine times out of 10 you’re going to have a pretty good secondary. At a minimum. A great one if you have all the bells and whistles on the back line. If you have an amazing D-line, the sky is the limit for the defense.”