MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour left little doubt in clinching its second consecutive Class 3A girls’ basketball regional title on Friday night.
The Bulldogs never trailed in a convincing 58-26 win against Normal West on their home floor. Savannah Orgeron’s game-opening layup two minutes into the first quarter was a sign of good things to come for M-S (24-9).
“We knew it was going to be a tough game coming in,” Orgeron said. “We knew if we didn’t give up, then we would come out with the outcome we wanted. And we did.”
Orgeron was locked in from wire-to-wire — leading the Bulldogs with a game-high 22 points — and won the battle against Normal West center Olivia Patton, who blocked two shots and owned the low post with eight points in the first quarter of action.
“The future’s going to be bright for her and just understanding that she can be dominant and take control of the game,” Normal West coach Darrelynn Dunn said.
M-S settled soon after ending the first frame with a 17-10 advantage. The Bulldogs started penetrating and opening up looks down low as Orgeron, Chloe Pruitt and Abby Bunting all broke free for layups in the second quarter.
Orgeron and Kylie Waldinger’s increased physicality yielded trips to the charity stripe while the Bulldogs’ defense held the Wildcats to just two makes from the field during the stretch to enter halftime with a 28-15 lead.
“To be honest, there wasn’t a huge adjustment,” M-S coach Garret Risley said. “It was more so the girls’ willingness to take the charges. We knew that if we front the post they were going to lob it and she’d eventually have to turn, so if we’re there when she turns, she’s going to foul and it was just more of a mentality flip, like let’s just take the charge and end this right now.”
The prevailing thought in the M-S locker room was that a run by Normal West (12-18) would come in the third quarter.
Instead, the Bulldogs quickly extinguished the Wildcats hopes of bringing a plaque down Interstate 74 on their bus ride home.
Wildcats forward Meredith Bertsche opened the second half with a mid-range jumper 20 seconds into the third quarter. The Bulldogs proceeded to finish the quarter with a 21-6 scoring edge keyed by eight points from Orgeron that included a pair of three-pointers.
“We knew they would show hard help,” Dunn said. “We just couldn’t make the correct skip passes. That kind of killed us down the stretch.”
Patton never scored again as her eight-point effort paced the Wildcats.
Waldinger trailed Orgeron with nine points while Bunting added eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Thomas added seven points, five rebounds and a steal while Reese Gallier chipped in four rebounds and a steal to complete a strong team performance.
“I just started to drive to the basket,” Bunting said. “I’ve been working on that this whole week so I just wanted to use it in the game.”
The triumph marked the Bulldogs’ second victory against Normal West this season following a 56-30 home win on Jan. 5. The Bulldogs will face sectional host Rochester in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
For now, the Bulldogs will celebrate being the first team in program history to repeat as regional champions, just as last season’s team was the first in team history to win 30 games.
“It feels amazing,” Orgeron said. “It’s never been done before, so we made history again. It feels great.”
Class 3A Bloomington Regional
Lincoln 74, Champaign Central 37. Top-seeded and undefeated Lincoln put any possible upset bid by fourth-seeded Champaign Central to rest early, with the Railsplitters ahead 27-7 at the end of the first quarter and up 49-16 at halftime in the regional championship game. Kloe Froebe, a Division I prospect in the Class of 2024, scored a game-high 33 points for Lincoln (32-0). Addy McLeod, a Winthrop signee playing in her final game at Champaign Central, finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Four other seniors accounted for nearly the rest of the points by the Maroons (14-16), with Kennedy Ramshaw (10 points, four rebounds), Nevaeh Essien (eight points, five rebounds), Braelyn Alexander (four points, four assists) and Abby Boland (three points) all contributing in their final game at Central.
Class 1A Arcola Regional
Tri-County 47, Arcola 39. The second-seeded Titans held off the third-seeded Purple Riders on their home court at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium, giving Tri-County a regional championship. Kaylin Williams shined for the Titans (25-6), scoring 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds, making seven steals and handing out five assists. Tri-County led 27-22 at halftime and still held 33-26 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Kenzie Hales added 10 points and Josie Armstrong wound up with nine points for Tri-County, which will play Neoga at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinal game. Kacie Sisk (12 points) and Jacey Kessler (11 points) led the way for Arcola (20-9).
Class 1A Milford Regional
Cissna Park 47, Ridgeview 36. Top-seeded Cissna Park extended its season into next week’s Lexington Sectional after defeating the fourth-seeded Mustangs on Friday night to win a regional championship. Brooklyn Stadeli starred for the Timberwolves (27-5) by compiling a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five steals. Mikayla Knake joined Stadeli in double figures by scoring all 10 of her points in the second half. Sophia Duis (six points), Regan King (six points) and Addison Lucht (five points, four rebounds, four assists) also made valuable contributions as Cissna Park will play Mt. Pulaski at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Lexington.