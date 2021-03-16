The Sullivan, Tri-County and Salt Fork girls continue to pace local squads in the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.
These will be the penultimate rankings, with Chicago Public Schools teams permitted to play through the end of this week after they started their respective seasons later than other programs throughout the state.
Below are the complete polls for both genders, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Whitney Young (4) 13-1 66 2
2. Evanston Township 17-3 58 10
3. Rolling Meadows (1) 15-0 54 5
(tie) Simeon (2) 6-1 54 1
5. Mundelein 13-2 39 3
6. New Trier 13-2 25 9
7. Glenbrook South 16-2 22 NR
8. Brother Rice 13-1 21 NR
9. Belleville East 11-2 16 8
10. Glenbard West 16-1 14 4
Others receiving votes: DeKalb 7. Curie 6. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Hillcrest (6) 13-0 87 1
2. DePaul College Prep (2) 14-2 73 7
3. Niles Notre Dame 16-3 66 2
4. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 58 3
5. Fenwick 14-3 51 5
(tie) Kankakee (1) 12-1 51 4
7. Rock Island 14-2 44 6
8. Washington 16-1 18 8
9. Effingham 17-1 15 9
10. Springfield Lanphier 13-1 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Ottawa 7. Kenwood 4. St. Ignatius 4. Centralia 3. Westinghouse 1. Lincoln 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Rockford Lutheran (10) 16-0 100 1
2. Corliss 11-1 87 2
3. Mt. Carmel 16-2 73 T4
4. Breese Central 15-0 58 10
5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 14-2 55 6
6. Nashville 14-1 39 8
(tie) Clark 5-2 39 3
8. Macomb 14-0 36 9
9. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11-5 33 T4
10. Fieldcrest 12-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 10. Fairfield 3. Carterville 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Yorkville Christian (7) 10-1 87 1
2. Cobden (2) 19-0 72 4
3. Casey-Westfield 11-1 70 T2
4. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 15-1 66 T2
5. Indian Creek 17-4 50 5
6. East Dubuque 17-1 45 7
7. Monmouth United 14-2 42 6
8. LeRoy 12-1 28 9
9. Fulton 12-2 20 8
10. Roanoke-Benson 13-3 12 10
Others receiving votes: Okawville 1. Brimfield 1. Winchester-West Central 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Hersey (7) 16-0 70 T1
2. Benet 11-1 54 T1
(tie) Marist 15-1 54 4
4. Edwardsville 16-1 53 6
5. Libertyville 16-2 45 5
6. Loyola 19-2 36 7
7. Hononegah 12-1 22 9
8. Stevenson 16-2 18 8
9. Maine South 14-3 14 NR
10. O'Fallon 13-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Fremd 9.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Simeon (8) 10-0 80 1
2. Kenwood 10-0 67 3
3. Peoria 11-1 63 2
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 16-1 49 5
(tie) Decatur MacArthur 10-1 49 9
6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 16-1 39 4
7. Geneseo 13-2 37 T8
8. Dunlap 13-3 20 6
9. Chicago Heights Marian 16-5 14 NR
10. St. Ignatius 12-6 9 T7
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Rock Island 4. Danville 2. Sycamore 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (8) 8-0 80 1
2. Eureka 13-0 59 4
(tie) Winnebago 13-2 59 5
4. Breese Central 13-1 50 NR
5. Carterville 12-2 46 3
(tie) Sullivan 14-1 46 6
7. Seneca 11-1 23 9
(tie) Tremont 12-1 23 7
9. Paris 13-2 22 2
10. Teutopolis 15-5 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 4. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. Petersburg PORTA 1. Pleasant Plains 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Amboy (8) 14-1 80 1
2. Lanark Eastland 16-1 70 2
3. Brimfield 17-0 65 3
4. Aurora Christian 13-1 52 4
5. Tri-County 10-1 43 5
6. Salt Fork 13-0 41 6
7. Stockton 15-1 39 7
8. Jacksonville Routt 10-2 15 10
9. Brown County 13-2 14 8
10. Galena 11-2 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Neoga 4. Serena 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 3. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 2.