The Sullivan, Tri-County and Salt Fork girls continue to pace local squads in the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

These will be the penultimate rankings, with Chicago Public Schools teams permitted to play through the end of this week after they started their respective seasons later than other programs throughout the state.

Below are the complete polls for both genders, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

BOYS

Class 4A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Whitney Young (4)    13-1    66    2

2. Evanston Township    17-3    58    10

3. Rolling Meadows (1)    15-0    54    5

(tie) Simeon (2)    6-1    54    1

5. Mundelein    13-2    39    3

6. New Trier    13-2    25    9

7. Glenbrook South    16-2    22    NR

8. Brother Rice    13-1    21    NR

9. Belleville East    11-2    16    8

10. Glenbard West    16-1    14    4

Others receiving votes: DeKalb 7. Curie 6. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.

Class 3A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Hillcrest (6)    13-0    87    1

2. DePaul College Prep    (2)    14-2    73    7

3. Niles Notre Dame    16-3    66    2

4. Peoria Notre Dame    14-1    58    3

5. Fenwick    14-3    51    5

(tie) Kankakee (1)    12-1    51    4

7. Rock Island    14-2    44    6

8. Washington    16-1    18    8

9. Effingham    17-1    15    9

10. Springfield Lanphier    13-1    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa 7. Kenwood 4. St. Ignatius 4. Centralia 3. Westinghouse 1. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Rockford Lutheran (10)    16-0    100    1

2. Corliss    11-1    87    2

3. Mt. Carmel    16-2    73    T4

4. Breese Central    15-0    58    10

5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian    14-2    55    6

6. Nashville    14-1    39    8

(tie) Clark    5-2    39    3

8. Macomb    14-0    36    9

9. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin    11-5    33    T4

10. Fieldcrest    12-1    16    NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 10. Fairfield 3. Carterville 1.

Class 1A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Yorkville Christian (7)    10-1    87    1

2. Cobden (2)    19-0    72    4

3. Casey-Westfield    11-1    70    T2

4. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    15-1    66    T2

5. Indian Creek    17-4    50    5

6. East Dubuque    17-1    45    7

7. Monmouth United    14-2    42    6

8. LeRoy    12-1    28    9

9. Fulton    12-2    20    8

10. Roanoke-Benson    13-3    12    10

Others receiving votes: Okawville 1. Brimfield 1. Winchester-West Central 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Hersey (7)    16-0    70    T1

2. Benet    11-1    54    T1

(tie) Marist    15-1    54    4

4. Edwardsville    16-1    53    6

5. Libertyville    16-2    45    5

6. Loyola    19-2    36    7

7. Hononegah    12-1    22    9

8. Stevenson    16-2    18    8

9. Maine South    14-3    14    NR

10. O'Fallon    13-2    10    10

Others receiving votes: Fremd 9.

Class 3A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Simeon (8)    10-0    80    1

2. Kenwood    10-0    67    3

3. Peoria    11-1    63    2

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial    16-1    49    5

(tie) Decatur MacArthur    10-1    49    9

6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin    16-1    39    4

7. Geneseo    13-2    37    T8

8. Dunlap    13-3    20    6

9. Chicago Heights Marian    16-5    14    NR

10. St. Ignatius    12-6    9    T7

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Rock Island 4. Danville 2. Sycamore 2.

Class 2A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Riverdale (8)    8-0    80    1

2. Eureka    13-0    59    4

(tie) Winnebago    13-2    59    5

4. Breese Central    13-1    50    NR

5. Carterville    12-2    46    3

(tie) Sullivan    14-1    46    6

7. Seneca    11-1    23    9

(tie) Tremont    12-1    23    7

9. Paris    13-2    22    2

10. Teutopolis    15-5    21    NR

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 4. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. Petersburg PORTA 1. Pleasant Plains 1.

Class 1A

School    Rec    Pts    Prv

1. Amboy (8)    14-1    80    1

2. Lanark Eastland    16-1    70    2

3. Brimfield    17-0    65    3

4. Aurora Christian    13-1    52    4

5. Tri-County    10-1    43    5

6. Salt Fork    13-0    41    6

7. Stockton    15-1    39    7

8. Jacksonville Routt    10-2    15    10

9. Brown County    13-2    14    8

10. Galena    11-2    5    NR

Others receiving votes: Neoga 4. Serena 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 3. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 2.

