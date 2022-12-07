Three Illinois football players received Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team accolades on Wednesday.
And all three have played a key role in helping the Illini become one of the country's toughest defenses this season.
Defensive tackle Johnny Newton, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Sydney Brown all collected this honor. All three also earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in late November in voting done by the league's coaches and media who cover the league.
This set of accolades was voted on by a 22-person panel of media who cover the league, including Bob Asmussen of The News-Gazette.
Illinois running back Chase Brown was also recognized on Wednesday with an AP All-Big Ten Second Team selection.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the AP's Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell earning Defensive Player of the Year and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh winning Coach of the Year.
Below are the full AP All-Big Ten teams:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 205, Philadelphia.
WR — Charlie Jones, Purdue, senior, 6-0, 185, Deerfield, Illinois.
OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, junior, 6-4, 315, Park Ridge, Illinois.
OT — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, junior, 6-6, 310, Cincinnati.
OG — Zak Zinter, Michigan, junior, 6-6, 315, North Andover, Massachusetts.
OG — Trevor Keegan, Michigan, senior, 6-6, 305, Crystal Lake, Illinois.
C— John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, senior, 6-4, 320, Flossmoor, Illinois.
TE — Sam LaPorta, Iowa, senior, 6-4, 249, Highland, Illinois.
QB — C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 218, Rancho Cucamonga, California.
RB — Blake Corum, Michigan, junior, 5-8, 210, Marshall, Virginia.
RB — Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, senior, 5-10, 210, Baltimore.
PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, senior, 6-1, 210, Northville, Michigan.
All-purpose — Jaylin Lucas, Indiana, freshman, 5-9, 170, Houma, Louisiana.
Defense
DE — Mike Morris, Michigan, senior, 6-6, 292, Belle Glade, Florida.
DE — J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 270, Edgewood, Washington.
DT — Mazi Smith, Michigan, senior, 6-3, 337, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
DT — Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois, sophomore, 6-2, 295, St. Petersburg, Florida.
LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 246, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
LB — Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, junior, 6-2, 228, Kauai, Hawaii.
LB — Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State, junior, 6-2, 239, Cleveland.
CB — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State, junior, 6-2, 194, Bakersfield, California.
CB — Devon Witherspoon, Illinois, junior, 6-0, 180, Pensacola, Florida.
S — Sydney Brown, Illinois, senior, 6-0, 205, London, Ontario.
S — John Torchio, Wisconsin, senior, 6-1, 211, Lafayette, California.
P — Bryce Barringer, Michigan State, senior, 6-3, 215, Waterford, Michigan.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Steilacoom, Washington.
WR — Trey Palmer, Nebraska, junior, 6-1, 190, Kentwood, Louisiana.
OT — Dawand Jones, Ohio State, senior, 6-8, 359, Indianapolis.
OT — Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State, sophomore 6-6, 308, Waldorf, Maryland.
OG — Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 315, Bellaire, Texas.
OG — Matthew Jones, Ohio State, senior, 6-4, 315, Brooklyn, New York.
C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan, senior, 6-3, 307, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
TE — Payne Durham, Purdue, senior, 6-6, 255, Suwanee, Georgia.
QB — Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, senior, 6-3, 210, Long Grove, Illinois.
RB — Chase Brown, Illinois, senior, 5-11, 205, London, Ontario.
RB — Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, sophomore, 6-2, 235, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
PK — Drew Stevens, Iowa, freshman, North Augusta, South Carolina.
All-purpose — A.J. Henning, Michigan, junior, 5-10, 185, Frankfort, Illinois.
Defense
DE — Zach Harrison, Ohio State, senior, 6-6, 272, Lewis Center, Ohio.
DE — Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, sophomore, 6-5, 275, Barrington, Illinois; and Garrett Nelson, Nebraska, junior, 6-4, 245, Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
DT — Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, senior, 6-4, 315, Janesville, Wisconsin.
DT — PJ Mustipher, Penn State, senior, 6-4, 318, Owings Mills, Maryland.
LB — Cal Haladay, Michigan State, sophomore, 6-1, 230, Elysburg, Pennsylvania.
LB — Seth Benson, Iowa, senior, 6-0, 232, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
LB — Junior Colson, Michigan, sophomore, 6-3, 235, Brentwood, Tennessee.
CB — Riley Moss, Iowa, senior, 6-1, 193, Ankeny, Iowa.
CB — Kalen King, Penn State, sophomore, 5-11, 189, Detroit; Cooper DeJean, Iowa, sophomore, 6-1, 209, Odebolt, Iowa.
S — Tyler Nubin, Minnesota, senior, 6-2, 210, Saint Charles, Illinois.
S — Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa, senior, 6-0, 212, Belleville, Michigan.
P — Tory Taylor, Iowa, junior, 6-4, 230, Melbourne, Australia.