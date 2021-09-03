CHAMPAIGN — Jordyn Poulter’s gold medal has taken up residence on her kitchen table since she returned from Tokyo following the Olympics.
Not that the former Illinois setter has spent a lot of time at home. Poulter has made the most of her break between winning gold and returning to Italy in a week for her third professional season.
“The social whirlwind that has been the last three weeks of my life, it’s stuck in my purse,” Poulter said. “I kind of whip it out because that’s what everyone wants to see. As much they want to see me, I’m sure, a lot of people really want to see this. I’m happy to share it with anyone and everyone.”
Poulter was back in Champaign and Huff Hall on Friday along with fellow gold medalists and former Illini Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Erin Virtue. Poulter and Bartsch-Hackley played key roles in helping the U.S. win its first gold in women’s volleyball. As did Virtue, a long-term member of the national team coaching staff.
It was a double-dip for Bartsch-Hackley. The three-time All-American was also honored along with Illinois’ 2011 national runner-up team before the current Illini played No. 11 Washington in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Friday night.
Despite the star power inside Huff Hall, Illinois (3-1) sustained its first loss of the season against the Huskies, with Washington prevaililng 25-15, 25-21, 30-32, 25-21.
The Olympic trio was welcomed back warmly, of course, to their old digs before Friday night’s match started.
“It’s really cool to leave your mark on a sport or a place,” said Bartsch-Hackley. “I think we all really felt supported here in Champaign. It’s a special place.”
“I’m one of the old ones of the three that came back,” added Virtue, who graduated from Illinois in 2005. “You have these young whippersnapper Olympians, and the coach who played 100 years ago. It’s cool to see the tradition carry on. Just to see, over time, how this program has done such incredible things just makes me really, really proud.”
Poulter was in seventh grade when she first met Bartsch-Hackley at an Illinois volleyball camp. She went on to play for Virtue with both the youth and junior national teams. Her connection to them ran deeper than their respective time in Champaign.
“To just have these people who have been very influential in my life, to finally achieve something this monumental with them, is really special,” Poulter said.
Poulter’s welcome to the Olympics moment came during Team USA’s first and only practice on the main court in Tokyo. Seeing the Olympic rings at the service line was where it set in.
“It was like, ‘Holy cow, I can’t believe we’re here,’” Poulter said. “Not only here just in the sense of this is what we’ve been striving for for so long, but through the pandemic and can’t believe this is still happening.”
Illinois’ trio was part of a substantial Big Ten contingent on the national team. Six other former Big Ten players were on the U.S. roster, Virtue was the representative on the staff and the athletic trainer worked at Purdue. Only Nebraska, with Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes, could match the trio of Illini.
“It’s fun to joke around and talk trash about the other teams, but we’re all playing for USA now,” Bartsch-Hackley said. “But it is fun to just ‘I-L-L’ across the gym sometimes.”