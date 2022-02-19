CHAMPAIGN — Two extremely different moments were playing out side by side Friday night in State Farm Center.
Unity senior Grant Albaugh smiled while triumphantly raising his fists to the sky.
If he turned his head 90 degrees to the right, he could’ve seen junior teammate Nick Nosler lying on his back and clutching his ailing right knee.
One Rocket was celebrating his advancement to an IHSA individual wrestling state title match.
The other was gutting through an obvious injury to earn the same accomplishment.
“When he wins that state championship, I want to be right by his side as well,” Nosler said afterward, “doing that same thing.”
Nosler capped a banner state semifinal evening for coach Logan Patton’s Unity program, as all three eligible Rockets moved on to Saturday’s championship stage.
Senior Tavius Hosley kicked things off with a pinfall victory at 145 pounds.
“It feels great, but the job’s not done yet,” Hosley said. “I’ve still got one more to go.”
Albaugh made it 2 for 2 when he notched a 3-1 decision at 182 pounds.
“This has been kind of a pipe dream of mine ever since my dad started me wrestling in fifth grade,” Albaugh said. “Never did I ever think I would ever make it to the point where I could wrestle in a state final.”
And Nosler ensured Unity’s perfection when he prevailed 4-2 in overtime at 195 pounds.
“It was just about wrestling hard and pushing through positions,” Nosler said. “I’m just going to grind through it because this is the state championships, and I want to win one of those.”
The day didn’t start especially well for the Rockets, as all of their athletes involved in wrestlebacks were eliminated from competition.
That tough run didn’t extend to Patton’s trio of semifinalists.
Hosley appeared unfazed throughout his match versus Harvard’s Ivan Rosas. Aided by state title match appearances in both 2019 and 2020 — at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively — Hosley never came all that close to surrendering even a single point.
But he also didn’t possess any points himself entering the third period.
“It was tough, but I’m pretty good on top and I’ve been pretty good at riding all year,” Hosley said. “I trust what Patton says and what Patton told me to do, and it worked.”
Hosley performed an escape early in the final period to take a 1-0 lead. Then he slammed the door shut by taking Rosas’ back for two points and powering Rosas’ shoulders to the mat 20 seconds later.
“I, for sure, thought I was getting that (fall) because I felt him break when I slammed him,” Hosley said. “Especially that first period on our feet, I felt that I could take him down.”
Hosley hopes the third time is the charm for his state championship aspirations when he meets Lena-Winslow’s Garrett Luke in the 1A 145 final. Hosley has finished runner-up in each of his two previous appearances.
“Mindset’s not ever satisfied,” Hosley said. “I still don’t have my title yet, so I’m not satisfied. I’m ready to go grind it out.”
Albaugh’s semifinal against Sandwich’s Alex Alfaro saw each grappler execute one escape through two-plus periods as the clock ticked toward overtime.
The two scrambled in circles at the center of their mat before Albaugh snuck to Alfaro’s back, wrapped his hands around Alfaro’s waist and hoisted him into the air before planting him back on the mat.
Just like that, Albaugh had generated a tiebreaking takedown with 12 seconds remaining. And it proved enough to pick up the win.
“I somehow had to reach down within myself and find a drive,” Albaugh said, “and just find out how badly I wanted it. It turns out I wanted it worse.”
Albaugh’s prep wrestling career has been a winding road. It began at Judah Christian with the Tribe’s first-year program. Then he transferred to Unity and competed at state in the Class 1A 220 field, losing both of his matches.
Now, he’s one victory away from topping a state podium, if he can knock off IC Catholic’s Michael Calcagno in the 1A 182 final.
“Truly nothing can prepare you for each and every time you walk in here. It takes your breath away,” Albaugh said. “This is practically what I live for. I don’t find my value in it, but it’s certainly fun.”
Nosler and Tremont’s Cooper Wendling each garnered two points in the first period of their semifinal. The remainder of regulation featured two guys not giving an inch, as well as Nosler grimacing in pain each time the referee’s whistle blew to stop the action.
Patton and assistant coach Josh Inman continually urged Nosler to rise to his feet as soon as possible. Nosler glanced over each time with an anguished look, but also with a nod of agreement.
“What’s going through my head is thinking, in Patton’s mind, he’s trying to make me go out there, keep working and never give up,” Nosler said. “(My knee) doesn’t feel so hot. Right now, it’s fine. It’s like OK to walk and bend it, but once it hits the mat it feels like iron. It hurts so bad.”
After a brief scramble early in overtime, Nosler grasped at Wendling’s right leg and felled his opponent. A few seconds later, Nosler forced the Turks’ senior onto his stomach for the sudden victory.
“I knew he was tough. He pinned me earlier on in the season,” said Nosler, who will take on Dakota’s Noah Wenzel for the 1A 195 title. “I just had to keep grinding in the wrestling room.”
Joining these three Rockets in Saturday’s championships will be Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Joe Lashuay.
Lashuay’s Class 1A 160 semifinal against Riverdale’s Alex Watson contained elements of both Albaugh’s match and Nosler’s bout. Lashuay and Watson each could only log one escape apiece for the longest time, and the pairing needed an extra period to decide a winner.
That was Lashuay when he clasped Watson’s left leg and gradually caused Watson to lose his balance, at which point Lashuay pounced for the official takedown and a 3-1 sudden victory.
“I’ve worked really hard for this,” Lashuay said. “I’m super excited. I’m ready to battle it out. May the best man win in this last match.”
The Oakwood student won the 2021 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association 1A 160 state championship. He can add an IHSA crown to his haul if he fends off Lena-Winslow’s Marey Roby in Saturday’s finale.
“It’s definitely super exciting, but so was IWCOA,” Lashuay said. “Some pressure and stuff, but I just try to turn my nerves into excitement so I can get ready for my matches. It’s super cool.”
Three other area athletes fell short in their push for state championships.
Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Reef Pacot dropped a 6-1 decision to Dakota’s TJ Silva in the Class 1A 132 semifinals, and Hoopeston Area senior Abel Colunga appeared to suffer a lower-body injury before defaulting his 1A 182 semifinal versus Calcagno after two minutes.
Mahomet-Seymour junior Mateo Casillas ran into a familiar foe in the Class 2A 195 semifinals, as he lost to Washington’s Donnie Hidden via 5-3 decision. Hidden bested Casillas in last season’s IWCOA 2A 195 state championship match.