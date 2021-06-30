During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1966
Sept. 17: Illinois football lost its season opener at SMU, 26-7. Jerry Levias scored two touchdowns for the Mustangs.
Oct. 1: Top-ranked Michigan State came to Memorial Stadium and, buoyed by a bevy of All-America players, returned to East Lansing with a 26-10 victory.
Oct. 8: Coach Pete Elliott’s Illini drove 74 yards in the final 6 1/2 minutes to beat Ohio State, 10-9. It was UI’s first victory over a Buckeyes team led by Woody Hayes.
Nov. 3: UI athletic director Doug Mills announced his retirement.
Nov. 5: Pete Elliot’s Illini traveled to Ann Arbor and defeated brother Bump Elliot and his Michigan Wolverines, 28-21. Bruce Sullivan’s 98-yard interception return midway through the fourth quarter was Illinois’ game-winning score.
Dec. 1: Faculty representative Leslie Bryan was appointed to step in for Mills and serve as UI’s acting athletic director.
Dec. 5: Illinois’ basketball team upset Adolph Rupp’s third-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 98-97, in overtime. Rich Jones’ 32 points led the Illini.
Dec. 12: Assistant athletic director Mel Brewer met with President David Henry and turned over documented cases of payments to Illini athletes.
Dec. 16: President Henry revealed “irregularities” with respect to grants-in-aid assistance to Big Ten Commissioner William Reed.
Dec. 23: The Big Ten Conference announced acknowledgement of the “slush fund”, launching an investigation. Illini basketball players Rich Jones, Ron Dunlap and Steve Kuberski were ruled ineligible.