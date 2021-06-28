During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1968
Jan. 6: Harv Schmidt won his Big Ten debut, thanks to 21 points from Dave Scholz and 19 from Mike Price, in a 66-56 home win against Michigan State.
Jan. 27: Les Busboom converted two free throws with just 15 seconds left and led Illinois to a 68-67 upset over Notre Dame at Chicago Stadium.
Jan. 30: At the NFL draft, Cyril Pinder and John Wright were chosen in the second round by the Bears and Falcons, respectively.
Feb. 24: Dave Scholz’s 42 points, second-most ever by an Illini player, led Illinois past Northwestern 62-61.
March 2: The Illini fencing team won UI’s only Big Ten championship of the 1967-68 school year.
June 4: UI’s Ron Dunlap was chosen in the second round of the NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls.
Sept. 21: In a campaign that would end with a 1-9 record, Illinois football lost its season opener to visiting Kansas 47-7.
Oct. 19: At sixth-ranked Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish routed the Illini 58-8. The two schools haven't met on the football field since.
Nov. 16: Touchdown runs by Bob Naponic and Davis Johnson gave Illinois football its only victory of the season, 14-0, against visiting Northwestern.
Dec. 21: Harv Schmidt’s Illini basketball team broke Houston’s 60-game home-court winning streak with a 97-84 victory. The Cougars were 31-2 the season before.