During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1969
Jan. 4: In the Big Ten basketball opener, the Illini rolled past Minnesota, 80-58, to improve to 10-0. Dave Scholz scored 20 points.
Jan. 7: Purdue, led by All-America guard Rick Mount’s 37 points, ended Illinois’ 10-game winning streak with a 98-84 win in West Lafayette, Ind.
Jan. 25: Dave Scholz scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, helping eighth-ranked Illinois transfer a 27-point halftime lead into a 91-57 victory over Notre Dame at Chicago Stadium.
Feb. 8: Illini basketball shot an Assembly Hall record 60 percent from the field and improved its Big Ten record to 5-2 with a 98-69 win over Iowa.
Feb. 22: UI pole vaulter Ed Halik became the first Illini athlete to clear 16 feet.
March 8: Twentieth-ranked Illinois ended the season with a 19-5 record, beating Northwestern, 78-68.
May 24: Lee Eilbracht’s baseball team finished second in the Big Ten with a doubleheader sweep at Ohio State.
Sept. 20: Illinois football saw what should have been a season-opening victory evaporate against Washington State. It blocked a Washington State field goal attempt with just 33 seconds left, but then was called for a penalty. WSU’s second attempt was good, resulting in a 19-18 Cougars win in Champaign.
Nov. 15: Cross-country gave Illinois one of its best team finishes in Big Ten championship competition, placing second.
Nov. 22: A disappointing Illini football season ended at 0-10, only the second winless campaign in UI history, following a 40-0 home loss to Iowa.