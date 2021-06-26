During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1970
Jan. 6: Shooting a record 67.9 percent against Indiana, Illinois basketball romped past the Hoosiers 94-74.
Jan. 17: Despite Rudy Tomjanovich’s 32-point, 22-rebound performance, Illini basketball improved its Big Ten record to 5-0 with a 75-73 win at Michigan.
Jan. 28: Illini immortal Dike Eddleman joined his alma mater’s staff as Grants-in-Aid Director.
Feb. 17: Red-hot Iowa (9-0) handed Illinois basketball its fifth straight loss, prevailing 83-81 in its first-ever victory at the Assembly Hall.
March 23: At the NBA draft, Illini senior Mike Price became a first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks.
July 27: Illini baseball and basketball alum Lou Boudreau was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Sept. 19: Illinois football snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 20-16 home victory versus Oregon. Quarterback Mike Wells ran for one touchdown and passed for another.
Oct. 31: Coach Jim Valek’s Illini broke a two-year Big Ten losing streak with a 23-21 victory at Purdue. Darrell Robinson’s 163 yards rushing led UI’s attack.
Nov. 27: Valek’s stint as Illini football coach ended after four seasons and an 8-32 record. Discussion of UI great Alex Agase replacing Valek was rampant.
Dec. 23: Dartmouth’s Bob Blackman was introduced as the new Illini football coach, ultimately being chosen over Ohio State defensive coordinator Lou McCullough.