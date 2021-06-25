During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1971
Jan. 28: Illinois football’s Doug Dieken was chosen in the sixth round of the NFL draft by Cleveland. He went on to become a Browns Hall of Famer.
Jan. 30: UI’s Rick Howat scored 30 points, outplaying eventual Naismith Award winner Austin Carr, and leading Illinois past Notre Dame 69-66 in overtime at Chicago Stadium.
Feb. 6: Nick Weatherspoon scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Illinois improved its Big Ten record to 4-1 with a 93-78 home win against Minnesota.
Feb. 13: Jack Corbally took over at the University of Illinois’ 13th president.
March 13: UI basketball broke an eight-game losing streak with a 103-87 win at Indiana. It was the final game at IU’s old fieldhouse.
May 11: The Illini's Lee LaBadie became the first Big Ten miler to break the four-minute barrier, running 3:58.8 in a meet at Southern Illinois.
Sept. 11: Seven Illini fumbles doomed coach Bob Blackman’s debut at Illinois with the Illini losing 10-0 at Michigan State.
Sept. 13: The UI’s new Intramural-Physical Education Center (IMPE) opened. It included a modern pool for the Illini swimming and diving team.
Oct. 23: For the first time in 356 days, Illinois football claimed victory. The 21-7 home win over Purdue featured six Illini sacks of quarterback Gary Danielson.
Nov. 20: Thanks to a pair of touchdowns from George Uremovich, Illinois football defeated Iowa 31-0, winning its fifth straight game to end the season at 5-6.