During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1972
Jan. 28: Nick Weatherspoon scored 26 points and Nick Conner added 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead Illinois past Notre Dame 81-59 at Chicago Stadium.
Feb. 19: Illinois basketball shot just 23 percent from the field, but still had enough to upset No. 8 Ohio State 64-62 in Champaign.
April 12: Athletic director Gene Vance announced that he’d vacate that position beginning July 1.
June 23: The U.S. Congress passed the Title IX Amendment, providing equal opportunity for women’s athletics.
Aug. 27: Urbana native and future Illini gymnast Nancy Thies competed with the U.S. Olympic Team in Munich. A week later, Palestinian terrorists ambushed the Israeli team.
Sept. 16: Illini football lost its season opener for the second straight year to Michigan State, this time by a 24-0 score at Memorial Stadium.
Sept. 23: Illinois blew a 14-7 lead and ultimately lost by a score of 55-20 to top-ranked Southern California in Champaign.
Nov. 11: Illini running back Lonnie Perrin averaged 16.9 yards every time he touched the ball and led UI past Indiana 37-20 in Champaign. The game featured a school-record 97-yard kickoff combo return by Perrin and George Uremovich.
Dec. 2: In Illinois’ season-opening 100-68 victory over DePauw, Nick Weatherspoon scored 37 points and Jeff Dawson tallied 30 more in his varsity debut.
Dec. 30: Top-ranked UCLA, starring Bill Walton, Jamaal Wilkes and Dave Meyers, topped Illinois 71-64 in New Orleans.