During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1973
Feb. 3: At the Assembly Hall, Nick Weatherspoon had a 34-point, 16-rebound performance as Illinois topped visiting Michigan 76-75.
Feb. 24: In a battle between eventual Big Ten scoring champ Mike Robinson and Weatherspoon, Illinois beat Michigan State 81-71 in Champaign.
March 3: The Illini fencing team collected UI’s only Big Ten team title of the 1972-73 school year.
April 24: At the NBA draft, Illinois’ Nick Weatherspoon became the fourth Big Ten player chosen among the top 13 picks when the Washington Bullets took him with the 13th pick. Minnesota’s Jim Brewer and Ron Behagen, and Iowa’s Kevin Kunnert were selected before 'Spoon' heard his name called.
Sept. 15: In Lee Corso’s debut as Indiana’s coach, Illinois topped the Hoosiers 28-14 in Bloomington.
Oct. 11: Illinois launched a $1.65 million capital campaign to improve Memorial Stadium with AstroTurf and artificial lighting.
Oct. 13: Placekicker Dan Beaver’s five field goals were all Illinois needed to defeat Purdue 15-13 at Memorial Stadium.
Oct. 20: Beaver’s two field goals at Michigan State gave the Illini a 6-3 victory over the host Spartans.
Nov. 3: Illini freshman Craig Virgin broke the Big Ten Championship cross-country meet record by 50 seconds to win his first of four individual conference titles.
Nov. 3: Top-ranked Ohio State expanded its 3-0 halftime lead with a 27-point outburst in the second half, handing Illinois a 30-0 shutout in Champaign.