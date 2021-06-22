During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1974
Feb. 20: Illini basketball coach Harv Schmidt resigned his post after being told by athletic director Cecil Coleman that he was going to lose his job.
March 9: Moments after Illini basketball’s season-ending 79-78 loss to Ohio State, athletic director Cecil Coleman announced the appointment of Gene Bartow to succeed Harv Schmidt.
May 15: Karol Kahrs was appointed assistant athletic director in charge of women’s sports.
July 7: Betsy Kimpel was named as UI’s first-ever women’s coach, charged to oversee the golf program.
Sept. 21: Illinois football traveled to the West Coast and upset No. 19 Stanford 41-7. Mike Gow set an Illini record with four interceptions.
Oct. 19: Fifty years after his historic conquest of Michigan, Red Grange returned to Memorial Stadium. A 21-21 tie with Michigan State gave Bob Blackman’s Illini a 4-1-1 record.
Nov. 8: Junior football star Greg Williams was murdered on Homecoming eve at a campus fraternity party. The next day, his teammates battled fourth-ranked Michigan, but lost 14-6 at Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 9: Sophomore Craig Virgin captured his second Big Ten cross-country title.
Dec. 3: In his Illini coaching debut, Gene Bartow led UI to 69-58 victory over Valparaiso.
Dec. 6: Rookie Illini women’s basketball coach Steve Douglas led Illinois in its first-ever varsity competition. It played a pair of games, losing 72-16 to Indiana and then beating Wisconsin 57-57 in the second game.