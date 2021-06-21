During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1975
Feb. 22: At the Assembly Hall, Illinois men's basketball rallied to send the game into overtime, then defeated Ohio State 83-78. Mike Washington’s 26 points and 20 more points from Nate Williams paced the Illini.
April 2: UCLA hired Gene Bartow to become its head men's basketball coach, leaving UI’s post vacant.
April 5: At a Saturday press conference, Lou Henson was introduced as UI’s new men's basketball coach. Don DeVoe of Virginia Tech had been rumored to have been the favorite.
May 17: Illini track and field broke a long drought of UI misfortune, winning the Big Ten title. Dating all the way back to a 1963 football title, 11 athletic programs, with the exception of the fencing squad, had entered 130 consecutive conference competitions without a team championship.
Sept. 13: The Illini football team opened its season successfully with a 27-12 victory at Iowa.
Oct. 18: Dan Beaver booted a Big Ten record 57-yard field goal, but it wasn’t enough as Purdue escaped Memorial Stadium with a 26-24 triumph.
Oct. 25: Kurt Steger passed for three touchdowns and led Illinois to a 21-19 victory at No. 16 Michigan State.
Nov. 8: Craig Virgin won his third Big Ten cross-country title, then followed that up with a NCAA individual crown on Nov. 24.
Nov. 28: Lou Henson won his Illini coaching debut, 60-58 at Nebraska. Rich Adams scored 16 of UI’s last 20 points.
Dec. 6: Illini gymnastics captured the Big Ten title, the school’s first ever by a women’s team. Illini freshman Nancy Thies dominated the competition, scoring 36.55 of a possible 40 total points in her four events.