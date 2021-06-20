During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1976
Jan. 10: On his 44th birthday, Lou Henson led Illinois to his first Big Ten victory in charge of the Illini in a 74-69 home win over Northwestern.
Jan. 26: At the Assembly Hall, Nate Williams scored a career-best 26 points as Illinois upset 14th-ranked Michigan 76-75. The Wolverines would go on to play Indiana in the NCAA tournament championship game.
April 2 & 3: Illini baseball pitchers Bob Harold and Dan Ingram threw no-hitters on consecutive days.
April 27: Illinois signed Morgan Park star Levi Cobb to a National Letter of Intent to play basketball.
June 22: Placing second behind Frank Shorter while setting collegiate and Big Ten records, UI’s Craig Virgin earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team in the 10,000-meter run.
June 27: Former Illini star Mike Durkin qualified for the U.S. Olympic team by running the fastest 1,500 of his life (3:36.72).
Sept. 18: James Coleman rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns as Illinois football shocked No. 6 Missouri 31-6 in Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 6: Senior Craig Virgin captured his record-breaking fourth consecutive Big Ten cross-country title, finishing 23 seconds ahead of Michigan State’s Herb Lindsay.
Nov. 20: As kicker Dan Beaver broke Red Grange’s Illini career point record, the Illini clobbered Northwestern 48-6 in Champaign. Two days later, Coach Bob Blackman was fired after going 29-36-1 in six seasons.
Dec. 2: Gary Moeller, an assistant for Bo Schembechler at Michigan, was hired as Illinois’ new football coach.