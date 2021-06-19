During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1977
Jan. 6: Illinois men's basketball shot 63 percent from the field and got 28 points from Audie Matthews in winning its Big Ten opener against Ohio State 89-72.
Feb. 17: Illini men's basketball beat Indiana for the first time in six seasons with a 73-69 win in Champaign. UI overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to defeat the defending national champs.
April 8: Pitcher John Harshbarger spun Illinois’ first nine-inning no-hitter since 1947.
May 21: Coach Gary Wieneke’s Illini track and field squad won the 77th annual Big Ten Outdoor Championship, getting individual titles from Charlton Ehizuelen, Doug Laz and Craig Virgin.
June 4: A huge crowd at Memorial Stadium watched host Illinois finish seventh in the team standings at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.
Sept. 10: Bo Schembechler’s second-ranked Michigan Wolverines beat former UM assistant Gary Moeller 37-9 in the new Illini coach’s debut.
Sept. 17: Moeller secured his first win at Illinois with an 11-7 home victory against Missouri.
Nov. 12: Minnesota’s Kent Kitzmann rushed an NCAA record 57 times for 266 yards in a 21-0 victory over Illinois in Champaign. Illini linebacker John Sullivan racked up a record 34 tackles.
Nov. 13: Former Illini basketball coach Harry Combes died at age 62.
Nov. 28: Buoyed by Rich Adams’ 39 points, Illinois defeated Arizona 113-107 in an offensive battle at the Assembly Hall.