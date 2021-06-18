During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1978
Jan. 7: Rich Adams scored 21 points and blocked five Hoosier shots as the Illini upset No. 11 Indiana 65-64 in Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 23: Longtime baseball coach Lee Eilbracht announced that he would resign his position to become executive director of the National Collegiate Baseball Coaches Association.
Feb. 21: The Illini women’s basketball team defeated highly ranked Illinois State and its star, Charlotte Lewis, in a 64-63 win in Champaign.
May 2: Becoming the first women’s athletes in University of Illinois history to sign full scholarships, Annawan twins Lisa and Lynette Robinson joined the Illini women's basketball team.
May 10: Lewis University’s Tom Dedin was named to replace Lee Eilbracht as Illinois’ baseball coach.
May 21: Illini baseball split a doubleheader with Indiana to conclude Eilbracht’s 26-year career.
Sept. 9: Illinois and Northwestern opened the football season by playing a forgettable 0-0 tie in blazing temperatures at Memorial Stadium.
Sept. 30: Illini football claimed its only victory of the season in a 28-14 win at Syracuse.
Dec. 22 & 23: At the prestigious University of Kentucky Invitational Tournament, Lou Henson’s Illini surprised No. 8 Syracuse 64-61, then No. 17 Texas A&M 71-57.
Dec. 30: Men's basketball finished its nonconference season with a perfect 12-0 mark with a 92-80 win at Alaska-Anchorage.