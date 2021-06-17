During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1979
Jan. 4: In Bloomington, Ind., Illini men's basketball team beat the host Hoosiers 65-61 to become the first team ever to win two consecutive conference games at IU’s Assembly Hall. Derek Holcomb, who’d transferred from IU to Illinois, had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots against his former teammates.
Jan. 11: A record crowd of 16,209, all waving pieces of orange cloth, saw Eddie Johnson can a baseline jumper with just two seconds left to give Illinois a 57-55 win against top-ranked Michigan State. Earvin 'Magic' Johnson’s Spartans went on to win the NCAA title this season.
Jan. 13: With a blizzard roaring outside, Ohio State upset 15-0 Illinois in overtime, 69-66 in Champaign. Had the Illini won, they likely would have been ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team the following Monday.
April 27: Cecil Coleman was dismissed as Illinois’ athletic director.
May 30-June 2: The University of Illinois hosted the NCAA Track and Field Championships for the second time in three years.
Sept. 27: Neale Stoner was hired as the Illini athletic director, exclaiming that "The 80s belong to the Illini."
Nov. 17: The Gary Moeller coaching era ended with a 29-13 victory at Northwestern. He finished with a 6-24-3 record in three seasons.
Nov. 30: Before a crowd of 23,042 at BYU's Marriott Center, Mark Smith (20 points) and Rob Judson (18) led Illinois men's basketball past the Cougars 86-76 the Illini's season opener in Provo, Utah.
Dec. 14: Mike White became Illinois’ fourth head football coach in the last 14 years.
Dec. 30: Illini men's basketball became champs of the Rainbow Classic, defeating host Hawaii 94-82.