During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1980
Feb. 9: The Illini men's basketball team routed Indiana and Isiah Thomas 89-68 before a record crowd of 16,614 at the Assembly Hall. Reno Gray scored 25 points to pace Illinois.
Feb. 24: Ray Eliot, aka “Mr. Illini”, died at the age of 74.
March 5: In the first-ever National Invitation Tournament game at the Assembly Hall, Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 105-87. It was UI’s first postseason action since 1963.
March 13: Illinois held off Murray State 65-63 to join Virginia, UNLV and Minnesota in the NIT’s Final Four field.
March 17: At New York’s Madison Square Garden, in the NIT’s semifinal game, Minnesota edged Illinois 65-63. The Gophers’ frontline combo of Kevin McHale and Randy Breuer proved to be too much for the Illini.
March 19: Eddie Johnson’s 17 points led Illinois past UNLV 84-74 to win the third-place game in the NIT.
April 16: Florida prep All-American Derek Harper chose to play basketball for the Illini. As an Illinois rookie in the 1980-81 season, he’d hand out a record 156 assists.
Sept. 6: In Mike White’s debut as Illini football coach, Illinois rolled past visiting Northwestern 35-9.
Sept. 13: On the game’s final play, Mike Bass’s 38-yard field goal helped Illinois defeat Michigan State 20-17 at Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 8: Quarterback Dave Wilson completed 43 of 69 passes for an NCAA record 621 yards, but host Ohio State prevailed 49-42 in Columbus. Ten conference and NCAA records fell during the game.