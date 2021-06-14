During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1982
Jan. 13: The Illini women's basketball team upset No. 3 and previously unbeaten Long Beach State 97-91 in triple overtime in Champaign. Kim Brombolich and Lisa Robinson paced UI with 23 points apiece.
Jan. 23: Lou Henson secured his 500th coaching victory (high school and college) as his Illini beat fifth-ranked Minnesota 64-57 in Minneapolis.
March 14: In Lexington, host Kentucky defeated Illinois’ women’s basketball team 88-80 in an NCAA tournament first-round game, the first-ever NCAA tournament appearance by the Illini.
April 15: Illini men's basketball signed prep stars Bruce Douglas, Efrem Winters, Doug Altenberger, Scott Meents and Reggie Woodward.
May 7: Illini baseball swept a doubleheader from Northwestern to secure a first-place finish in the Big Ten’s West Division (14-2 record).
May 14 & 15: The first Big Ten women’s outdoor track and field championship meet was held at Illinois.
Sept. 4: Illini football’s first Tailgreat became a huge success. Mike White’s team capped the day with a 49-13 victory over Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.
Sept. 11: During a 23-16 win against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium, 55-year-old Big Ten official Richard McVay died on the field from a heart attack.
Oct. 23: Mike Bass kicked his fifth field goal of the day in the final seconds, capping a 29-28 Illini victory at Wisconsin. Tony Eason passed for a career-best 479 yards.
Dec. 29: In what would turn out to be coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s final game, Alabama defeated Illinois 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl.