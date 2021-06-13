During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1983
Jan. 3: Kendra Gantt scored an Illini record 49 points as the women’s basketball team topped Kent State 82-60.
March 13: Derek Harper’s 25-foot jumper sailed through the net as the horn sounded to give Illinois a 70-67 double-overtime victory against Minnesota.
Apr. 26: With the 15th pick of the NFL draft’s first round, the New England Patriots selected Illini quarterback Tony Eason.
June 28: At the NBA draft, Illini guard Derek Harper was chosen by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.
Oct. 15: Sixth-ranked Ohio State battled the Illini at Memorial Stadium before succumbing 17-13. It was UI’s first victory over the Buckeyes in 16 years.
Oct. 29: Illinois’ stifling defense held No. 8 Michigan without a touchdown and snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Wolverines. The 16-6 victory was UI’s first against Michigan at Memorial Stadium since 1957.
Oct. 31: Illini and Chicago Bears legend George Halas died at the age of 88.
Nov. 19: Cheered on by at least 30,000 Illini fans at Northwestern’s stadium, Illinois crushed the Wildcats, 56-24, giving UI an unprecedented sweep of all nine Big Ten teams.
Dec. 24: When hazardous travel conditions kept Big Ten officials from reaching Champaign, three area high school referee were pulled out of the crowd to officiate Illinois’ Christmas Eve home game against top-ranked Kentucky. The Wildcats scored the game-winning shot with just two seconds left, escaping with a 56-54 win over previously undefeated Illinois.
Dec. 25: Illini defensive lineman Don Thorp won the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football Award, symbolic of the Big Ten’s best player.