During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1984
Jan. 2: Illinois football’s 10-game winning streak came to a crashing end at the Rose Bowl as UCLA rolled past Mike White’s Illini 45-9.
Jan. 28: Bruce Douglas played all 60 minutes in a four-overtime 75-66 victory against Michigan in Champaign.
March 10: Illini men’s basketball wrapped up its Big Ten title-winning season with an 81-57 victory over Wisconsin.
Mar. 24: Facing Kentucky’s Sam Bowie and Melvin Turpin on their home court, Illinois lost a 54-51 battle for a Final Four berth. UI ended with a 26-5 record.
June 19: Placing second at the Olympic Trials, Illinois grad Craig Virgin became the first-ever American to make the U.S. Olympic Team three times in the 10,000-meter run.
Sept. 1: In the season opener at Memorial Stadium, receiver David Williams caught 11 passes totaling 208 yards from Jack Trudeau as Illinois beat Northwestern 24-16.
Sept. 8: Guy Teafatiler’s quarterback sack on the final play preserved Illini football’s 30-24 victory over Missouri in Champaign. A record crowd of 78,297 was in attendance.
Sept. 22: Fired up by Michigan State coach George Perles’ comments earlier in the week, Illinois’ football team spanked the visiting Spartans 40-7. It was UI’s 12th consecutive Big Ten victory.
Oct. 13: Illini football blew a 24-0 lead at Ohio State as Buckeye All-America Keith Byars ran for 274 yards in a 45-38 Ohio State victory.
Nov. 10: Illinois’ men’s cross-country team won its first Big Ten championship in 37 years, thanks to Ty Wolf’s third-place individual finish.