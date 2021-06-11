During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1985
Jan. 27: Bob Knight punished Steve Alford and Daryl Thomas for sloppy play, and sixth-ranked Illinois men's basketball went on to post a 52-41 victory against No. 13 Indiana in Champaign.
Feb. 3: At Houston, the No. 5 Illini shot a near record 67.4 percent from the field yet escaped with a narrow 77-76 win.
March 17: Illinois men's basketball improved its record to 26-9 with a 74-58 win against Georgia in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
April 15: Work began on a $7 million transformation of Memorial Stadium, tearing out the running track, replacing the artificial turf, remodeling dressing rooms and adding an inflatable plastic bubble.
Sept. 22: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Co. starred in a 14-hour concert at Memorial Stadium called “Farm Aid.”
Oct. 5: Chris White’s 38-yard field goal with four seconds left gave Illinois a 31-28 victory over Ohio State.
Oct. 26: Mike Hebert’s Illini volleyball team improved its record to 30-0 with a 3-1 win against Ohio State.
Dec. 13: A 3-0 loss to fifth-ranked Southern California ended Illinois volleyball’s season at 39-3.
Dec. 28: Memorial Stadium’s 'Bubble' was inflated for the first time, opening it up in January to Super Bowl practices for the Chicago Bears.
Dec. 31: Despite a 401-yard passing performance by Jack Trudeau, Illinois fell to Army in the Peach Bowl, 31-29.