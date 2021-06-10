During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1986
Jan. 8: Illinois, playing without injured guards Doug Altenberger and Tony Wysinger, battled No. 2 Michigan to the wire, but lost 61-59 on a last-minute jump shot by Robert Henderson.
Feb. 8: In the rematch at Champaign, Tony Wysinger hit four free throws in the final seconds of overtime to give Illinois an 83-79 win over seventh-ranked Michigan.
March 1: Efrem Winters hit a 13-foot jumper with 31 seconds remaining to provide Illinois with a 59-57 upset victory over No. 4 Georgia Tech.
March 12: Angie McClellan scored the game-winning basket with 17 seconds left to give Illini women’s basketball a 69-68 opening-round NCAA tournament victory against Ohio, the program’s first win in the NCAA tournament.
March 14 & 16: Lou Henson’s Illini defeated Fairfield in the first round of the NCAA Southeast Regional in Charlotte, then a controversial no-call cost UI in a 58-56 loss to Alabama.
May 18: Freshman Steve Stricker tied for medalist honors with Northwestern senior Jim Benepe at the Big Ten Championships in East Lansing.
June 17: At the NBA draft, Bruce Douglas and Anthony Welch were selected in the third round, while Scott Meents and Efrem Winters were picked in the fourth round.
Sept. 20: Illinois football retired Dick Butkus’s jersey No. 50 during halftime ceremonies of a 59-14 loss to Southern California.
Nov. 8: Illinois upset No. 16 Iowa 20-16 at Memorial Stadium as quarterback Brian Menkhausen ran for one touchdown and passed for another.
Nov. 29: A 3-0 sweep of Michigan completed a perfect 18-0 Big Ten record for the Illini volleyball team. UI’s season ended with a 36-3 record on Dec. 13 with a loss in the NCAA tournament at Nebraska.