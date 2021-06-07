During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1989
Jan. 22: Illini men’s basketball improved its record to 17-0 with a 103-92 double-overtime victory against Georgia Tech. Kendall Gill was injured during the game.
March 5: Nick Anderson responded to Jay Edwards’ miracle shot with a phenomenal game-winning basket of his own, giving Illinois a memorable 70-67 victory at Indiana.
March 26: Illinois earned a spot in the Final Four with an 89-86 win against Syracuse. Nick Anderson had 24 points and 16 rebounds.
April 1: Sean Higgins’ rebound basket over the back of Illini rebounders knocked Illinois out in the NCAA semifinals, with Michigan winning 83-81 in Seattle.
April 14: Coach Yoshi Hayasaki’s Illini won the NCAA men’s gymnastics title. It was UI’s first in any sport since 1958 when Illinois men’s gymnasts also won.
May 21: A 2-0 win over Michigan in the Big Ten tournament’s championship game gave the Illini baseball team its first Big Ten title since 1963.
June 27: Two Illini players — Nick Anderson (11th overall pick) and Kenny Battle (27th) — became first-round picks in the NBA draft.
Sept. 4: Quarterback Jeff George tossed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, allowing the Illini to rally on Labor Day night for a 14-13 victory at No. 5 Southern California.
Sept. 23: Arsonists set the artificial turf at Memorial Stadium on fire, causing UI to replace it entirely. On Oct. 7, Illinois football christened its new field with a 34-14 triumph against Ohio State.
Dec. 20: No. 5 Illinois defeated No. 4 Missouri 101-93, led by Marcus Liberty’s 26 points and Kendall Gill’s 25.