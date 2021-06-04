During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1992
Jan. 8: Tommy Michael scored a career-high 20 points in Illinois men's basketball's Big Ten season-opening 74-72 overtime victory against Purdue in Champaign.
March 7: With Deon Thomas scoring 26 points, Illinois beat No. 12 Michigan State 80-71 at the Assembly Hall.
May 14: Ron Guenther was named Illinois’ athletic director.
May 23: Tonja Buford won three individual events and ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team, leading Illinois to victory at the Big Ten Women’s Track and Field Championships.
Aug. 2: Buford competed in Barcelona’s 1992 Summer Olympics, just missing the finals in the 400-meter hurdles event.
Oct. 10: Jeff Arneson’s 96-yard return of a fumble turned an apparent Ohio State touchdown into a 7-0 Illini lead. It sparked Illinois’ fifth straight victory over the Buckeyes, with Illinois winning 18-16 at Ohio Stadium.
Nov. 14: Thanks to a Wolverine field goal with just 16 seconds left, No. 3 Michigan salvaged a 22-22 tie with Illinois at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Nov. 21: Illinois football’s regular-season-ending 14-10 victory over Michigan State earned the program a berth in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl.
Nov. 28: Illini volleyball topped No. 22 Ohio State 3-0 at Huff Hall, extending UI’s Big Ten winning streak to 18 straight. Illinois went on to win its first two NCAA Tournament matches before losing to No. 2 Stanford in the regional semifinals.
Dec. 30: The Illini football team's fifth straight bowl game ended with a 27-17 loss to Hawaii in the Holiday Bowl in the only game between the two programs.