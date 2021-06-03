During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1993
Jan. 21: An 82-66 home-court victory against Penn State gave Coach Lou Henson is 600th collegiate victory. The Illini made all 24 of their free throw attempts.
Feb. 4: A memorable long-range three-pointer at the buzzer by Andy Kaufmann helped Illinois defeat No. 9 Iowa, 78-77.
Feb. 25: Illini defenders held Glenn Robinson to 6-of-25 shooting and 17 points in a double-overtime victory over No. 17 Purdue at the Assembly Hall.
Mar. 6: Victories in the 55 dash, the 55 hurdles and the 200 dash by Tonja Buford led Illini women’s track and field to a 41-point team victory over Wisconsin at the Big Ten Championships.
Mar. 10: No. 3 Michigan held off a spirited effort by the Illini, winning 98-97. Andy Kaufmann scored a game-high 27 points in his final game at the Assembly Hall.
Apr. 25: At the NFL Draft, Illini offensive tackle Brad Hopkins was chosen in the first round by the Houston Oilers.
Apr. 28: Craig Tiley was named head coach of Illinois’ men’s tennis program. Ten years later, he led UI to the NCAA title.
May 9: Renee Heiken shot a final-round 73 and captured medalist honors for the second time at the Big Ten Women’s Golf Championships.
May 16: Winning by a single stroke, Illini men’s golfer Jamie Fairbanks earned medalist honors at the 74th Big Ten Championships.
June 5: Marko Koers captured the NCAA 1,500 meters title in a school record-breaking time of 3:38.05.
July 1: Fencing and men’s swimming and diving were officially discontinued as Illini varsity sports.
Oct. 23: Taking advantage of a strip and fumble recovery by Simeon Rice, Illini quarterback Johnny Johnson threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jim Klein, resulting in a 24-21 upset victory at Michigan.
Dec. 22: Poor free-throw shooting near the end of regulation and through three overtimes cost the 19th-ranked Illini basketball team a 108-107 loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game.