During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1994
Jan. 30: In a nationally televised game on Super Bowl Sunday, Illinois’ basketball team posted an 88-81 victory against No. 11 Indiana. Richard Keene’s 19-point effort helped the Illini snap a six-game losing streak to the Hoosiers.
Mar. 9: Freshman Jerry Hester stole the show from upper-class teammates Deon Thomas, Tom Michael and T.J. Wheeler on Senior Night, leading Illinois to a 90-75 victory over Minnesota.
Mar. 18: In an opening-round NCAA Tournament game, Georgetown defeated Illinois in Oklahoma City, 84-77. Deon Thomas ended his career with a 19-point performance.
Apr. 2: Illini sprinter Anthony Jones set a Big Ten record in the 55-meter dash, breaking an eight-year-old conference mark.
Sept. 10: Illini football shut out visiting Missouri, 42-0, as UI’s defensive unit limited the Tigers to just 46 yards and one first down.
Oct. 8: Dana Howard’s mid-week guarantee of an Illini victory over Ohio State came true. The 24-10 win was Illinois’ fourth in a row at Columbus.
Nov. 12: No. 2 Penn State rallied from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit to beat Illinois, 35-31. UI’s offensive attack featured a 172-yard rushing performance by Ty Douthard.
Dec. 9: In Orlando, Illinois’ Dana Howard won the Butkus Award. Presenting the trophy to him was the UI alum Dick Butkus.
Dec. 31: At the Liberty Bowl, Johnny Johnson’s four touchdown passes led Illinois to a 30-0 victory over East Carolina on New Year’s Eve in Memphis.