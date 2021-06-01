During the six decades of Loren Tate’s service as a reporter for The News-Gazette, he has chronicled a myriad of Illini athletic competitions and events for the Champaign-Urbana community.
As part of The News-Gazette’s special section about its Hall of Famer, we were asked to gather a list of notable Illini experiences each year that have happened over the last half-century of Tate’s employment.
Over the next 55 days, we will looking back at some notable moments in Illini history. Up next: 1995
Jan. 14: The Illini basketball team improved its Big Ten record to 4-0 by beating No. 23 Indiana in Champaign, 78-67. Jerry Hester’s six second-half 3-pointers helped the cause.
Feb. 11: UI’s men’s hoops team topped Iowa in overtime, 104-97. Kiwane Garris and Shelly Clark combined for 52 points.
Feb. 22: Robert Bennett scored a career-high 24 points as Illinois defeated 22nd-ranked Minnesota in overtime, 94-88.
Mar. 11: Illinois assured itself of an NCAA Tournament bid with an 82-63 victory at Ohio State. Six days later, UI bowed to Tulsa in its first-round game.
Mar. 18: Illinois wrestling claimed two national champions with Steve Marianetti (150 pounds) and Ernest Benion (158).
May 15: Theresa Grentz was named as the new Illini women’s basketball coach.
May 21: The Illini women’s track and field squad won eight of the Big Ten Championships’ 19 events and crushed runner-up Wisconsin in the final team standings, 163-112.
May 31: Illinois and Nike announced a new multi-million-dollar deal.
July 14: Governor Jim Edgar’s amendatory veto paved the way for Chief Illiniwek to remain as the University of Illinois’ symbol.
Sept. 16: At Memorial Stadium, a stingy Illini defense helped topple No. 17 Arizona, 9-7.
Dec. 2: Illini basketball upset No. 12 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 75-65, snapping the Blue Devils’ 95-game winning streak against non-ACC competition.
Dec. 9: Illinois’ Kevin Hardy won the Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker.
Dec. 27: In a controversial departure from Champaign, Mike Hebert became Minnesota’s new volleyball coach.